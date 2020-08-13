Boston, MA, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamBonding Inc. has earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Ranked at No. 4516 with three-year revenue growth of 70% percent, this marks the sixth time TeamBonding has been named to the reputable listing. This list provides a unique look at the most successful small businesses and privately-owned companies in the U.S. and how they reached their lofty goals. The Inc. 5000 company event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020.

“It is such an honor to make the INC. 5000 as a recognition of the hard work that our team has contributed to growth from 2016-2019. The revenue was only part of the story as the impact that we made on teams from companies large and small was the biggest reason for celebration. We helped our clients build better teams, donate bikes, backpacks, cancer, and military care kits as they worked and played together. Now in 2020, it is a reminder of who we were and will be again as we continue to help our clients and their teams navigate through the pandemic.” - David Goldstein | Creator of Opportunities

This year was tougher than usual, and the Inc. 5000 list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists, which is all the more reason that TeamBonding is honored by this special recognition. Following the current status of the pandemic, TeamBonding has pivoted quickly and was one, if not the first company to fully launch and execute 20+ virtual programs within the first couple of weeks of the work from home order. After successfully launching over 44 virtual and hybrid events and an international team building podcast since March, TeamBonding has high hopes for the return of in-person event bookings and since implemented policies and safety precautions with their Safe Event Guidelines to follow CDC guidelines so companies can continue to focus on building their teams. With over 100 customizable corporate team building activities either online, in-person, or a hybrid of both, the company strives to ensure all events run smoothly and safely. No matter where your location, TeamBonding has a proven solution to build your team. Just last year in 2019, TeamBonding announced its partnership with Catalyst Global, an international network of 47 team building partners spanning 90 countries. This partnership allowed for the availability of team building resources, technology, services, and events to be facilitated worldwide – making TeamBonding internationally known. About TeamBonding Established in 1999, TeamBonding is a leader in team building that facilitates true, authentic bonds between members of corporate teams. TeamBonding helps companies foster professional relationships between employees using activities events, and ice breakers to encourage the development of skills such as problem-solving, communication, and conflict resolution. With experience working with major Fortune 500 companies to non-profit groups, small start-ups, and universities, TeamBonding has delivered thousands of team building events to different corporations and groups worldwide. All events are customizable to meet your teams’ needs and boost engagement, communication, and productivity. Whether you have a team of 10 or 1,000, we cover all the details to ensure a fun, successful event where everything runs like clockwork. Contact us for more information!

