LionDesk, one of the world’s most innovative CRM, Marketing and Transaction Management platforms, was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by being named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

This is the first time LionDesk has been recognized ranking No. 360 with 1256.8% three-year revenue growth.

“Making the list is an amazing accomplishment, which speaks to the fact that we are achieving our goal of consistently high growth,” said David Anderson, LionDesk Founder and CEO. “The tech industry is a competitive space and we will continue to focus on developing products that deliver cutting edge features for our fast-growing user base to manage their businesses.”

The Inc. 5000 list showcases some of the top privately held companies in the country. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. The list, shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well.

The company growth is attributed to a commitment to continuous improvement while pushing the envelope in innovation. In just 5 short years LionDesk launched an entirely new platform that is faster, fiercer and more feature rich. Including features like video emails, personalized texts at scale, AI lead assistant for nurturing, Facebook ad portal and more. This is an unheard-of speed of innovation for a privately held, bootstrapped company.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About LionDesk

LionDesk has been the CRM (customer relationship management) platform of choice for over 165,000 real estate and mortgage professionals. Known for ease of use, affordability and customization, LionDesk leads the way in innovation with features such as video emailing, texting and an AI (artificial intelligence) lead follow up system. To learn more visit www.LionDesk.com.

