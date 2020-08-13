Pune, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chocolate confectionery market size is projected to reach USD 136.42 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. Widespread awareness regarding the potential health benefits of chocolate is expected to play a central role in driving the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Chocolate Confectionery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Dark, Milk, and White), Category (Premium, Seasonal, and Everyday), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Chocolate products, especially dark chocolate, offer a plethora of health benefits. Dark chocolate and cocoa are known to have more flavanols, polyphenols, and antioxidants compared to acai berries, blueberries, and many other naturally occurring consumable foods. Further, a dark chocolate bar holds considerable amounts of iron, copper, and fiber, bolstered with an additional variety of other nutrients. A research study in the National Institutes of Health found that consuming dark chocolate helps regulate blood pressure more efficiently as the presence of flavanols can activate the lining within the arteries, reducing the impediments to blood flow and lowering the risk of heart disorders. These benefits of dark chocolate are surging their consumption, which is propelling the global market growth.





Gain More Insights into the Chocolate Confectionery Industry Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/chocolate-confectionery-market-100539







The report states that the global market value stood at USD 114.33 billion in 2019 and shares the following:

Thorough analysis of the short-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market;

Actionable insights into the upcoming opportunities in the market;

Tangible research into the market, drivers, restraints, and segments; and

In-depth examination of the regional developments, competitive landscape, and upcoming investment pockets for the market.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/chocolate-confectionery-market-100539







List of Key Players Covered in the Chocolate Confectionery Market Report are:

Mars Inc. (Virginia, U.S.)

The Hershey Company (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Mondelez International (Illinois, U.S.)

Ferrero SpA (Alba, Italy)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG (Bonn, Germany)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG (Zürich, Switzerland)

Barry Callebaut (Zürich, Switzerland)





Market Restraints

Shrinking Sales amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Stall Market Growth

The chocolate confectionery market growth is expected to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic as lockdown and social distancing measures have forced consumers to stay at home and retail shops to close down, albeit temporarily. Moreover, severe global economic downturn has led to job losses and plummeting revenues for businesses, which has arrested spending on non-essential foods such as chocolate products. This, in turn, has contracted sales of some of the major players in the chocolate confectionery industry. The Hershey Company, for instance, reported in April that its international net sales dipped by 8.1% to USD 192.5 million. Similarly, in July 2020, Lindt & Spruengli, the Swiss chocolate maker, announced a fall in organic sales by 5-7% in the current year owing to store closures forced by COVID-19.



Regional Insights

North America to Have Dominating Lead in the Market Backed by High Demand for Premium Chocolates

With a market size of USD 19.50 billion in 2019, North America is anticipated to lead the chocolate confectionery market share during the forecast, mainly owing to the high demand for premium chocolate snacks and products among the consumers in the region. However, in the US, whose market volume stood at 1,410.20 thousand tons in 2019, the market is expected to experience limited growth owing to increasing resistance to high-sugar chocolate confectioneries and rising preference for low-sugar confectionery items.

In Europe, chocolate items are a central component in festivals in the region, which is the major factor augmenting the market growth. In Asia-Pacific, per capita consumption of chocolate products is increasing as a result of growing disposable income in the region. Large proportion of young population and evolving taste preferences are having a considerable influence on the growth trajectory of the market in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Heavy Investments in R&D by Key Players to Create Healthy Competitive Atmosphere

The market for chocolate confectioneries is characterized by a healthy competitive climate as top companies are directing their energies towards elevating their R&D capabilities. Moreover, some players in this market are also engaging in efforts towards establishing sustainable agriculture practices in key cocoa producing regions.

Industry Developments:

July 2020: Mars, Incorporated announced its collaboration with World Agroforestry and the International Fund for Agricultural Development to initiate a 5-year-long research project called Sustainable Farming in Tropical Asian Landscapes. The project will be directed towards sustainably connecting small-scale cocoa and palm oil producers in Indonesia and the Philippines to global supply chains.





Mars, Incorporated announced its collaboration with World Agroforestry and the International Fund for Agricultural Development to initiate a 5-year-long research project called Sustainable Farming in Tropical Asian Landscapes. The project will be directed towards sustainably connecting small-scale cocoa and palm oil producers in Indonesia and the Philippines to global supply chains. October 2019: India-based ITC Limited released the world’s most expensive chocolate under its Fabelle brand. Priced at INR 4.3lakh per kilogram, the limited edition luxury chocolate dubbed ‘Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire’ entered into the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s costliest chocolate product.



Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100539





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (In Relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Dark Milk White By Category Premium Seasonal Everyday By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/chocolate-confectionery-market-100539







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Confectionery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Chocolate, Sugar, and Gums), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Online Retails), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Cocoa and Chocolate Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, and Filled Chocolate), By Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Confectionery Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dairy Ingredients, Cocoa & Chocolate, Emulsifiers, others), By Source (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Chocolate Confectionery, Sugar Confectionery, Bakery Confectionery) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Chocolate Filling Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Others), By Application (Cookies, Cupcakes, Breakfast Cereals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Milk Chocolate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Candies, Bars, Chocolate Coated Nuts, Chocolate Chips, Others), By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs







Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/chocolate-confectionery-market-9757