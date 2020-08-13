Kvika banki hf. has today concluded sale of ISK 2,120m in the series KVB 19 01, a five year senior unsecured bond with monthly installments and interests payments. The bond is priced at par with variable interests of REIBOR 1 month with 1.50% spread. Prior to the sale the bank had issued ISK 1,520m in the series and as of today the total issue size is ISK 3,640m. Total issue size of KVB 19 01 is limited to ISK 5,000m. The new bonds in the series will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in next week.