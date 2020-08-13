New York, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cable Cars & Ropeways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899166/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aerial Tramways, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chairlifts segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $981.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Cable Cars and Ropeways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$981.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Gondola Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR
In the global Gondola segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899166/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cable Cars & Ropeways Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cable Cars and Ropeways Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Cable Cars and Ropeways Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Aerial Tramways (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Aerial Tramways (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Aerial Tramways (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Chairlifts (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Chairlifts (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Chairlifts (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Gondola (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Gondola (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Gondola (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Tourism (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Tourism (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Tourism (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Public Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Public Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Public Transportation (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Material Handling (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Material Handling (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Material Handling (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cable Cars & Ropeways Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 26: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Cable Cars and Ropeways Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 34: Canadian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Cable Cars and Ropeways: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cable
Cars and Ropeways in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Cable Cars and Ropeways Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Cable Cars and Ropeways in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cable Cars & Ropeways Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Cable Cars and Ropeways Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Cable Cars and Ropeways Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Cable Cars and Ropeways in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Cable Cars and Ropeways:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cable Cars and Ropeways in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 85: Spanish Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Cable Cars and Ropeways Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 95: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Cable Cars and Ropeways Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Cable Cars and Ropeways Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 118: Indian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cable Cars and
Ropeways: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cable Cars and Ropeways in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Cable Cars and Ropeways Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Cable Cars and Ropeways in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Cable Cars and Ropeways Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Cable Cars and Ropeways Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 161: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Cable Cars and Ropeways Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: The Middle East Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Cable Cars and Ropeways: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cable
Cars and Ropeways in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Cable Cars and Ropeways Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cable Cars and Ropeways in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Cable Cars and Ropeways
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 195: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Cable Cars and Ropeways
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Cable Cars and Ropeways Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Cable Cars and Ropeways Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Cable Cars and Ropeways Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
