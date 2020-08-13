OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be recognized as a Top 10 Third-Party Logistics Provider by Inbound Logistics for the fourth consecutive year in the magazine’s annual Excellence Award Survey.



“We are proud of our team and the first-class service they provide our customers,” said Senior Vice President of Werner Logistics Matt Parry. “At Werner, we value the relationships we build and our ability to support every aspect of our customers’ supply chain. We deeply appreciate their vote of confidence for their nomination.”

Each year, thousands of industry professionals complete the magazine’s annual Excellence Survey, voting for the Top 10 3PL’s that provide attentiveness, reliability, flexibility and execution ability for their customers. The complete list can be found in alphabetical order online and in the July issue of Inbound Logistics.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 1002065

fthayer@werner.com