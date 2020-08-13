New York, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Buckwheat Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899158/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Groats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$675.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flour segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $312.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Buckwheat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$280.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Flakes Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR
In the global Flakes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$69 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$76.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$192.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 389-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899158/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Buckwheat Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Buckwheat Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Buckwheat Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Buckwheat Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Groats (Form) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Groats (Form) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Groats (Form) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Flour (Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Flour (Form) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Flour (Form) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Flakes (Form) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Flakes (Form) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Flakes (Form) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Animal Feed (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Animal Feed (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Animal Feed (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Organic (Nature) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Organic (Nature) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Organic (Nature) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Conventional (Nature) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Conventional (Nature) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Conventional (Nature) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Buckwheat Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Buckwheat Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Buckwheat Market in the United States by Form:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Buckwheat Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Buckwheat Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Buckwheat Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Buckwheat Market in the United States by Nature:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by
Nature: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Buckwheat Historic Market Review by Form in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Buckwheat Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Buckwheat Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Buckwheat Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Buckwheat Historic Market Review by Nature
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Buckwheat Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Nature for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Buckwheat: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Buckwheat Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Buckwheat
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Buckwheat Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 54: Buckwheat Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Market for Buckwheat: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Buckwheat Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by Nature:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Buckwheat Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Buckwheat Market by Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Buckwheat in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Buckwheat Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Chinese Buckwheat Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Nature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Buckwheat Market by Nature: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Buckwheat Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Buckwheat Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Buckwheat Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Buckwheat Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027
Table 71: Buckwheat Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Form:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Buckwheat Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Buckwheat Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020-2027
Table 77: Buckwheat Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Nature:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Nature:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Buckwheat Market in France by Form: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: French Buckwheat Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Buckwheat Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Buckwheat Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Buckwheat Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Buckwheat Market in France by Nature: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: French Buckwheat Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by Nature:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Buckwheat Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: German Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Buckwheat Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: German Buckwheat Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Buckwheat Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Buckwheat Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: German Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Nature:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Buckwheat Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Buckwheat Market by Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Demand for Buckwheat in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Buckwheat Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Italian Buckwheat Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Nature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Buckwheat Market by Nature: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Buckwheat: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Buckwheat Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Buckwheat in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: United Kingdom Buckwheat Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Buckwheat Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Buckwheat: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Nature for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Buckwheat Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by
Nature: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Buckwheat Historic Market Review by Form in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Buckwheat Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Buckwheat Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Buckwheat Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Spanish Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Spanish Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Buckwheat Historic Market Review by Nature
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Buckwheat Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Nature for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Buckwheat Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Buckwheat Market in Russia by Form: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Buckwheat Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Buckwheat Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 129: Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Buckwheat Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Buckwheat Market in Russia by Nature: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Nature:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Buckwheat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027
Table 134: Buckwheat Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Buckwheat Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 137: Buckwheat Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Buckwheat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020-2027
Table 140: Buckwheat Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Nature: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by
Nature: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 143: Buckwheat Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Buckwheat Market in Asia-Pacific by Form: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Buckwheat Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Buckwheat Market in Asia-Pacific by Nature:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by
Nature: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Buckwheat Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Buckwheat Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Buckwheat Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Buckwheat Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Buckwheat Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by
Nature: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Buckwheat Historic Market Review by Form in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: Buckwheat Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Buckwheat Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Buckwheat Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: Indian Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Indian Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Buckwheat Historic Market Review by Nature in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Buckwheat Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Nature for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Buckwheat Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 174: Buckwheat Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Buckwheat Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Buckwheat Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Buckwheat Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Nature for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 180: Buckwheat Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Nature: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Buckwheat: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Buckwheat Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Market Share Analysis
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Buckwheat in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Buckwheat Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Buckwheat: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Nature for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Buckwheat Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Market Share Analysis
by Nature: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Buckwheat Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 191: Buckwheat Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Buckwheat Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Buckwheat Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Buckwheat Market by Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Buckwheat in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Buckwheat Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Latin American Buckwheat Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Buckwheat Market by Nature:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027
Table 203: Buckwheat Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Buckwheat Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 206: Buckwheat Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020-2027
Table 209: Buckwheat Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Nature: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by
Nature: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 211: Buckwheat Market in Brazil by Form: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Buckwheat Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Buckwheat Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Buckwheat Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Buckwheat Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 217: Buckwheat Market in Brazil by Nature: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Buckwheat Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by Nature:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 220: Buckwheat Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Buckwheat Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Buckwheat Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 225: Buckwheat Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Buckwheat Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period
2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Nature:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Buckwheat Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: Buckwheat Market in Rest of Latin America by Form:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Buckwheat Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Buckwheat Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Buckwheat Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 234: Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Buckwheat Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Buckwheat Market in Rest of Latin America by Nature:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Buckwheat Market Share
Breakdown by Nature: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Buckwheat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 239: Buckwheat Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 240: The Middle East Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Buckwheat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: The Middle East Buckwheat Historic Market by Form in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 243: Buckwheat Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Buckwheat Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Buckwheat Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Buckwheat Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: The Middle East Buckwheat Historic Market by Nature
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 249: Buckwheat Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Nature for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Buckwheat: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 251: Buckwheat Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Iranian Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Buckwheat
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: Iranian Buckwheat Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 255: Buckwheat Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Iranian Market for Buckwheat: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period
2020-2027
Table 257: Buckwheat Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Iranian Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by Nature:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Form: 2020-2027
Table 260: Buckwheat Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Form:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Israeli Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Israeli Buckwheat Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 263: Buckwheat Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 264: Israeli Buckwheat Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Israeli Buckwheat Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Nature: 2020-2027
Table 266: Buckwheat Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Nature: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 267: Israeli Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by Nature:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Buckwheat Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 269: Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Buckwheat Market by Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Demand for Buckwheat in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 272: Buckwheat Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Buckwheat Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Nature for the Period 2020-2027
Table 275: Buckwheat Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Buckwheat Market by Nature: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 277: Buckwheat Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 278: United Arab Emirates Buckwheat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 279: Buckwheat Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 280: Buckwheat Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 281: United Arab Emirates Buckwheat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 282: Buckwheat Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 283: Buckwheat Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Nature for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 284: United Arab Emirates Buckwheat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Nature: 2012-2019
Table 285: Buckwheat Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Nature: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 286: Buckwheat Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 287: Rest of Middle East Buckwheat Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Form: 2012-2019
Table 288: Rest of Middle East Buckwheat Market Share Breakdown
by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 289: Buckwheat Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899158/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: