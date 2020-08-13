Electronics repair franchise uBreakiFix is now open in Everett at 505 SE Mall Way, Suite 7. The new store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more.

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair franchise uBreakiFix is now open in Everett at 505 SE Mall Way, Suite 7. The new store joins existing locations in Lake Stevens, Arlington, and Lynnwood, offering repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more.



“For many, the pandemic has increased screen time as a means of staying connected to work, school, loved ones and more while distancing,” said Glenn McLoughlin, owner of all four area locations. “Technology has been a lifeline, and we know that a broken phone, tablet, or laptop is more than just inconvenient right now. We’re open and ready to serve, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Born and raised in Snohomish County, McLoughlin views his four uBreakiFix locations as an investment in his local community.

“Our services are more critical than ever before—and also more rewarding,” McLoughlin said. “It has always been gratifying to help get a customer’s day back on track after a cracked screen or other tech issue, but we know the stakes are higher right now while people are even more reliant on their devices. There’s enough to stress about these days; a broken phone shouldn’t compound that.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 580 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we grow our Snohomish County presence, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/everett. uBreakiFix Everett is located at:

uBreakiFix

505 SE Everett Mall Way Suite 7, Everett, WA 98208

(425) 292-7100





About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Molly White

(404) 510-0491

molly@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e4ff8a3-b608-4728-9f22-c093ef6894e2