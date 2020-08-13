SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Federal Credit Union (SFFedCU) announced the hire of Carrie Pedraza as Chief Information Officer. This announcement was made by Jonathan Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer.



“Carrie has had a long-established career in IT and is a great addition to the team,” said Oliver. “As the Credit Union continues to focus more resources to improve technology and our digital channel, Carrie’s experience will be invaluable.”

Pedraza joins San Francisco Federal Credit Union with over 30 years of experience in technology. She most recently served as Chief Information Officer for Phoenix American Financial Services, based in San Rafael. Prior to that, she was Vice President, IT Technology and Services for San Francisco-based Digital Realty, LLC and spent eight years as Director, IT at Charles Schwab. She holds a Bachelor of Information Science and Technology from Pennsylvania State University.

About San Francisco Federal Credit Union

San Francisco Federal Credit Union has been serving San Francisco since 1954 and is not-for-profit and member-owned. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in San Francisco or San Mateo Counties is eligible for membership. San Francisco Federal Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. We provide banking, lending and investment services to more than 47,000 members and have assets of $1.2 billion. For more information, visit SanFranciscoFCU.com

For More Information:

Rob A. Seide

415-615-7012

Rob_Seide@SanFranciscoFCU.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bf4efdd-6b1c-4f46-ba0f-47a92d27fc1d