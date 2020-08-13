NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. ("G2" or the "Company") (TSXV:GTWO) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 options to officers of the Company with such options being exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share until August 13, 2023 and vesting as to one-quarter immediately and one-quarter after 6, 12 and 18 months respectively from the date of grant. In addition, officers have been awarded an aggregate of 1,000,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) of the Company, to vest in accordance with the RSU Plan of the Company.



The grant of options and award of RSUs is subject to the approval and requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

