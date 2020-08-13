New York, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Booster Compressors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899152/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027. Air, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $521.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Booster Compressors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$521.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$492.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 379-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Booster Compressor Market to Grow Steadily
Air Cooling Type to Account for Fastest Growth
Worldwide Booster Compressor Market (in Billion USD) by Cooling
Type
Global Competitor Market Shares
Booster Compressor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
An Overview of Leading Market Players
Global Booster Compressor Market: Market Share of Leading
Players by Product Sales Volume: 2018
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Investments in Oil & Gas Sector to Spur Market Growth
Oil and Gas Industry Investments: 2016 and 2017
Global Oil and Gas Offshore Investments (in Billion USD): 2010
-2022
Rapid Industrialization to Support Market Growth
Worldwide Manufacturing Output Value (in USD): 2007-2022
Stringent Emission Norms and Rising Environmental Concerns to
Drive Demand for Booster Compressors
New Product Launches to Spur Market Growth
Myriad End-Use Applications to Bolster Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Booster Compressors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Booster Compressors Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Booster Compressors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Air (Cooling Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Air (Cooling Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Air (Cooling Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Water (Cooling Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Water (Cooling Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Water (Cooling Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Single Stage (Compression Stage) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Single Stage (Compression Stage) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Single Stage (Compression Stage) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Double Stage (Compression Stage) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Double Stage (Compression Stage) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Double Stage (Compression Stage) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Multistage (Compression Stage) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Multistage (Compression Stage) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Multistage (Compression Stage) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Process (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Process (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Process (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Chemicals (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Chemicals (End-Use Industry) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chemicals (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Booster Compressor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Booster Compressors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Booster Compressors Market in the United States by
Cooling Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Booster Compressors Market Share
Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Booster Compressors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Booster Compressors Market in the United States by
Compression Stage: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Booster Compressors Market Share
Breakdown by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Booster Compressors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Booster Compressors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Booster Compressors Historic Market Review
by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Booster Compressors Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Canadian Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Booster Compressors Historic Market Review
by Compression Stage in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Booster Compressors Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Compression Stage for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Booster Compressors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Booster Compressors Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Booster Compressors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Booster Compressors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis by
Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Booster Compressors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Booster Compressors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis by
Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Booster
Compressors in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Booster Compressors Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 57: Booster Compressors Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Booster Compressors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Booster Compressors Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Booster Compressors Market by Cooling Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Booster Compressors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Booster Compressors Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Booster Compressors Market by Compression
Stage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Booster Compressors in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Booster Compressors Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Booster Compressor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Booster Compressors Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Booster Compressors Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Booster Compressors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Booster Compressors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2020-2027
Table 74: Booster Compressors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Compression Stage: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown
by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Booster Compressors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 77: Booster Compressors Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Booster Compressors Market in France by Cooling Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Booster Compressors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis by
Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Booster Compressors Market in France by Compression
Stage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French Booster Compressors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis by
Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Booster Compressors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Booster Compressors Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Booster Compressors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Booster Compressors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown by
Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Booster Compressors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Compression
Stage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Booster Compressors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown by
Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Booster Compressors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Booster Compressors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 96: Booster Compressors Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Booster Compressors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Booster Compressors Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Booster Compressors Market by Cooling Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Booster Compressors Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Booster Compressors Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Booster Compressors Market by Compression
Stage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for Booster Compressors in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Booster Compressors Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Booster Compressors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Cooling Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Booster Compressors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Booster Compressors Market Share
Analysis by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Booster Compressors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Compression Stage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Booster Compressors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Booster Compressors Market Share
Analysis by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Booster Compressors in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020
to 2027
Table 113: United Kingdom Booster Compressors Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 114: Booster Compressors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Booster Compressors Historic Market Review
by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Booster Compressors Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 118: Spanish Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Booster Compressors Historic Market Review
by Compression Stage in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Booster Compressors Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Compression Stage for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 121: Spanish Booster Compressors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 122: Booster Compressors Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Booster Compressors Market in Russia by Cooling
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Booster Compressors Market in Russia by Compression
Stage: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown
by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Booster Compressors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Booster Compressors Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 132: Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Booster Compressors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Booster Compressors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Booster Compressors Market Share
Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Booster Compressors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2020-2027
Table 137: Booster Compressors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Compression Stage: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Booster Compressors Market Share
Breakdown by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Booster Compressors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 140: Booster Compressors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Booster Compressors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 143: Booster Compressors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Booster Compressors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Cooling Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Market Share
Analysis by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Booster Compressors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Compression Stage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Market Share
Analysis by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Booster Compressors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Booster Compressors Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Booster Compressors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Booster Compressors Market Share
Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Booster Compressors Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Compression Stage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Booster Compressors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Booster Compressors Market Share
Breakdown by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Booster Compressors Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Booster Compressors Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 162: Booster Compressors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Booster Compressors Historic Market Review by
Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: Booster Compressors Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 166: Indian Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Booster Compressors Historic Market Review by
Compression Stage in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Booster Compressors Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Compression Stage for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 169: Indian Booster Compressors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: Booster Compressors Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Booster Compressors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Booster Compressors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Booster Compressors Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Booster Compressors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Compression Stage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Booster Compressors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2012-2019
Table 177: Booster Compressors Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Booster Compressors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Booster Compressors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 180: Booster Compressors Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Booster Compressors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Cooling Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Booster Compressors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Market
Share Analysis by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Booster Compressors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Compression Stage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Booster Compressors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Market
Share Analysis by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Booster Compressors in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Booster Compressors Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 189: Booster Compressors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Booster Compressors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 191: Booster Compressors Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Booster Compressors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Booster Compressors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Booster Compressors Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Booster Compressors Market by Cooling
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Booster Compressors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Booster Compressors Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Booster Compressors Market by
Compression Stage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Booster Compressors in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Booster Compressors Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Booster Compressors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Booster Compressors Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Cooling Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Booster Compressors Market Share
Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Booster Compressors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2020-2027
Table 206: Booster Compressors Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Compression Stage: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Booster Compressors Market Share
Breakdown by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Booster Compressors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 209: Booster Compressors Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Booster Compressors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 211: Booster Compressors Market in Brazil by Cooling
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Booster Compressors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Booster Compressors Market in Brazil by Compression
Stage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Booster Compressors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis
by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Booster Compressors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Booster Compressors Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Booster Compressors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 220: Booster Compressors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Booster Compressors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown
by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Booster Compressors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Compression
Stage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Booster Compressors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown
by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Booster Compressors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Booster Compressors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 228: Booster Compressors Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Booster Compressors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 230: Booster Compressors Market in Rest of Latin America
by Cooling Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Booster Compressors Market
Share Breakdown by Cooling Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Booster Compressors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Compression Stage:
2020 to 2027
Table 233: Booster Compressors Market in Rest of Latin America
by Compression Stage: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Booster Compressors Market
Share Breakdown by Compression Stage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Booster Compressors Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 236: Booster Compressors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 237: Booster Compressors Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Booster Compressors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 239: Booster Compressors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 240: The Middle East Booster Compressors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Booster Compressors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cooling Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: The Middle East Booster Compressors Historic Market
by Cooling Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 243: Booster Compressors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Cooling Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
