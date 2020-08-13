Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, August 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company") a revenue-generating, product development, and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized, announced the arrival of additional inventories of the Company's Flagship Model 5 Air Purifiers and the Newest Model 8 Large Room Air Purifiers.

All pre-orders will be shipped to customers as early as Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $599): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft.; can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft., (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities ,hotels restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA.

“Our customers do not spend another dime on expensive HEPA filters that need to be replaced often. With our quiet, electronic (non-porous) reusable, easily cleanable carbon/steel collecting plates, you will save time, money, and our planet with our energy-efficient and WASTE-FREE design.”- commented Julius Toth, COO

Because Kronos is experiencing increased demand for our patented air purifiers that sterilize and filter the air we breathe, we encourage schools, businesses and residential customers to place orders soonest before these new inventories are depleted.

In a recent New York Times article, the potential importance that our products hold, can be seen in this headline story entitled:

'A Smoking Gun': Infectious Coronavirus Retrieved From Hospital Air

"Airborne virus plays a significant role in community transmission, many experts believe. A new study fills in the missing piece: Floating virus can infect cells.

"Skeptics of the notion that the coronavirus spreads through the air — including many expert advisers to the World Health Organization — have held out for one missing piece of evidence: proof that floating respiratory droplets called aerosols contain live virus, and not just fragments of genetic material.

"Now a team of virologists and aerosol scientists has produced exactly that: confirmation of infectious virus in the air.

"' This is what people have been clamoring for,’ said Linsey Marr, an expert in airborne spread of viruses who was not involved in the work. ‘It's unambiguous evidence that there is infectious virus in aerosols.’

"A research team at the University of Florida succeeded in isolating live virus from aerosols collected at a distance of seven to 16 feet from patients hospitalized with Covid-19 — farther than the six feet recommended in social distancing guidelines.

"The findings, posted online last week, have not yet been vetted by peer review, but have already caused something of a stir among scientists. ‘If this isn't a smoking gun, then I don't know what is,' Dr. Marr tweeted last week.

"But some experts said it still was not clear that the amount of virus recovered was sufficient to cause infection.

"The research was exacting. Aerosols are minute by definition, measuring only up to five micrometers across; evaporation can make them even smaller. Attempts to capture these delicate droplets usually damage the virus they contain.

"'It's very hard to sample biological material from the air and have it be viable,' said Shelly Miller, an environmental engineer at the University of Colorado Boulder who studies air quality and airborne diseases.

“’We have to be clever about sampling biological material so that it is more similar to how you might inhale it.'"

The entire article can be found here: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/11/health/coronavirus-aerosols-indoors.html

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize and purify the air , while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for business home and vehicles of all types to move sterilize and filter including removing allergens to 14.6 nanometers passing through our patented technology from the air replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features and is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog ® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, CA.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit www.kronosati.co or www.1800SAFEAIR.com

Forward-looking statements:

For inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)