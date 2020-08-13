TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.
SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “After a strong first quarter, our second quarter continued that trend, particularly as it relates to our cemetery sales production1 and expense management initiatives. During the quarter we experienced a 6% year-over-year increase in cemetery sales production – rebounding in May and June after an initial decline in April, brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic. The upward trajectory of our sales, which continued into July, is driven by strong growth in both our Pre-Need and At-Need Sales categories. This sales production growth was generated while reducing our expenses across the board, most notably by a $4.4 million reduction in corporate overhead expenses.”
1 Cemetery sales production represents dollar volume associated with new contracts executed during the period
LIQUIDITY UPDATE
As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $63.6 million of cash, including $20.7 million of restricted cash, and $323.3 million of total debt.
“Through our cost reduction and transformation initiatives, including those related directly to our COVID-19 response, StoneMor produced a second quarter that generated adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million and operating cash flow of $6.4 million, which includes a $6.5 million cash interest payment,” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, StoneMor reduced its debt by $22 million in the second quarter with the continued execution on its divestiture strategy. We remain focused on generating operating cash flow through effective management of our operations and related treasury functions, our corporate cost reduction initiatives and continuing to evaluate opportunities to further reduce debt through additional divestitures.”
About StoneMor Inc.
StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 318 cemeteries and 87 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico.
StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding continued implementation of the Company’s performance and cost structure improvement efforts and the anticipated financial impact thereof, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “expect,” “predict” and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor’s major risks are related to uncertainties associated with current business and economic disruptions resulting from the recent coronavirus pandemic, including the effect of government regulations issued in connection therewith, its ability to identify, and negotiate acceptable agreements with, purchasers of additional properties, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor’s ability to meet its financial projections and service its debt, as well as with StoneMor’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.
When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in StoneMor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including comparable location revenues, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted and adjusted comparable location operating income, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. All business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.
Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.
These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below.
COMPARABLE LOCATION REVENUES
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Total revenues
|$
|70,707
|$
|78,495
|$
|141,952
|$
|149,964
|Less: Revenue associated with divested properties
|7
|4,627
|1,445
|8,194
|Comparable location revenues
|$
|70,700
|$
|73,868
|$
|140,507
|$
|141,770
ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS AND ADJUSTED COMPARABLE LOCATION OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|4,689
|$
|(10,188
|)
|$
|27,264
|$
|(19,551
|)
|Less: Gain on sale of businesses
|7,034
|—
|31,120
|—
|Less: Other (losses), net
|(2,169
|)
|(3,429
|)
|(2,169
|)
|(3,429
|)
|Adjusted operating loss
|(176
|)
|(6,759
|)
|(1,687
|)
|(16,122
|)
|Less: operating (loss) profit associated with divested properties
|(205
|)
|1,596
|(330
|)
|2,087
|Adjusted comparable location operating income (loss)
|$
|29
|$
|(8,355
|)
|$
|(1,357
|)
|$
|(18,209
|)
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,914
|)
|$
|(34,398
|)
|$
|5,089
|$
|(56,932
|)
|Income tax expense
|(3,492
|)
|6,386
|(2,204
|)
|6,386
|Interest expense
|12,095
|9,346
|24,379
|22,517
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,334
|2,716
|4,793
|5,473
|EBITDA
|7,023
|(15,950
|)
|32,057
|(22,556
|)
|Less: Gain on sale of businesses
|7,034
|—
|31,120
|—
|Less: Other (losses), net
|(2,169
|)
|(3,429
|)
|(2,169
|)
|(3,429
|)
|Less: Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|(8,478
|)
|—
|(8,478
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,158
|$
|(4,043
|)
|$
|3,106
|$
|(10,649
|)
STONEMOR INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash
|$
|42,862
|$
|34,867
|Restricted cash
|20,698
|21,900
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|55,963
|55,794
|Prepaid expenses
|4,630
|4,778
|Assets held for sale
|31,751
|23,858
|Other current assets
|13,877
|17,142
|Total current assets
|169,781
|158,339
|Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance
|73,106
|75,549
|Cemetery property
|303,502
|320,605
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|91,892
|103,400
|Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value
|472,500
|517,192
|Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value
|298,221
|343,619
|Deferred selling and obtaining costs
|115,401
|114,944
|Deferred tax assets
|29
|81
|Intangible assets
|55,652
|56,246
|Other assets
|25,966
|29,393
|Total assets
|$
|1,606,050
|$
|1,719,368
|Liabilities and Owners' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|49,624
|$
|55,134
|Liabilities held for sale
|24,274
|20,668
|Accrued interest
|111
|125
|Current portion, long-term debt
|1,291
|374
|Total current liabilities
|75,300
|76,301
|Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
|322,038
|367,963
|Deferred revenues
|910,870
|949,375
|Deferred tax liabilities
|32,220
|34,613
|Perpetual care trust corpus
|298,221
|343,619
|Other long-term liabilities
|47,110
|49,987
|Total liabilities
|1,685,759
|1,821,858
|Commitments and contingencies
|Owners' equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,794,520
and 94,447,356 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|1,177
|944
|Paid-in capital in excess of par value
|(85,975
|)
|(103,434
|)
|Retained earnings
|5,089
|—
|Total owners' equity
|(79,709
|)
|(102,490
|)
|Total liabilities and owners' equity
|$
|1,606,050
|$
|1,719,368
STONEMOR INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Cemetery:
|Interments
|$
|17,392
|$
|20,995
|$
|33,346
|$
|36,939
|Merchandise
|15,073
|17,315
|30,239
|33,856
|Services
|16,928
|17,365
|32,488
|33,332
|Investment and other
|9,539
|9,953
|20,925
|19,411
|Funeral home:
|Merchandise
|5,609
|6,073
|12,177
|12,348
|Services
|6,166
|6,794
|12,777
|14,078
|Total revenues
|70,707
|78,495
|141,952
|149,964
|Costs and Expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|9,562
|10,843
|19,487
|20,586
|Cemetery expense
|17,907
|21,636
|35,755
|38,883
|Selling expense
|12,609
|15,497
|25,658
|30,230
|General and administrative expense
|9,795
|10,958
|20,111
|22,397
|Corporate overhead
|8,756
|13,137
|17,257
|26,550
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,334
|2,716
|4,793
|5,473
|Funeral home expenses:
|Merchandise
|1,538
|1,014
|3,314
|3,331
|Services
|5,297
|5,459
|10,694
|11,012
|Other
|3,085
|3,994
|6,570
|7,624
|Total costs and expenses
|70,883
|85,254
|143,639
|166,086
|Gain on sale of businesses
|7,034
|—
|31,120
|—
|Other losses
|(2,169
|)
|(3,429
|)
|(2,169
|)
|(3,429
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|4,689
|(10,188
|)
|27,264
|(19,551
|)
|Interest expense
|(12,095
|)
|(9,346
|)
|(24,379
|)
|(22,517
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|(8,478
|)
|—
|(8,478
|)
|(Loss) income from operations before income taxes
|(7,406
|)
|(28,012
|)
|2,885
|(50,546
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|3,492
|(6,386
|)
|2,204
|(6,386
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(3,914
|)
|$
|(34,398
|)
|$
|5,089
|$
|(56,932
|)
|Net (loss) income per common share (basic)(1)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.87
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(1.46
|)
|Net (loss) income per common share (diluted)(1)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.87
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(1.46
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic(2)
|97,572
|39,329
|96,022
|39,115
|Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - diluted(2)
|97,572
|39,329
|96,022
|39,115
|(1)
|For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, represents net (loss) income divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, represents net loss divided by weighted average number of common limited partner units outstanding.
|(2)
|For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, represents weighted average number of common shares outstanding and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, represents weighted average number of common limited partner units outstanding.
STONEMOR INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5,089
|$
|(56,932
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Cost of lots sold
|2,843
|3,718
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,793
|5,473
|Provision for bad debt
|3,807
|4,219
|Non-cash compensation expense
|727
|2,566
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|8,478
|Non-cash interest expense
|10,506
|6,684
|Gain on sale of businesses
|(31,120
|)
|—
|Other losses, net
|2,169
|3,433
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|(8,234
|)
|(8,611
|)
|Merchandise trust fund
|(2,242
|)
|(9,482
|)
|Other assets
|4,746
|(4,522
|)
|Deferred selling and obtaining costs
|(2,968
|)
|(1,165
|)
|Deferred revenues
|19,663
|15,126
|Deferred taxes, net
|(2,340
|)
|6,227
|Payables and other liabilities
|(6,238
|)
|(6,784
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|1,201
|(31,572
|)
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|Cash paid for capital expenditures
|(3,791
|)
|(4,838
|)
|Proceeds from divestitures
|48,336
|1,250
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|44,545
|(3,588
|)
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock
|8,800
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock
|8,200
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred units, net
|—
|57,500
|Proceeds from borrowings
|2,639
|406,087
|Repayments of debt
|(53,572
|)
|(366,470
|)
|Principal payment on finance leases
|(749
|)
|(713
|)
|Cost of financing activities
|(4,236
|)
|(17,437
|)
|Shares repurchased related to share-based compensation
|(35
|)
|—
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(38,953
|)
|78,967
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|6,793
|43,807
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period
|56,767
|18,147
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period
|$
|63,560
|$
|61,954
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|13,675
|$
|16,981
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|—
|1,402
|Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:
|Operating cash flows from operating leases
|$
|1,611
|$
|1,858
|Operating cash flows from finance leases
|225
|238
|Financing cash flows from finance leases
|749
|713
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Acquisition of assets by financing
|$
|—
|$
|1,731
|Net transfers within assets held for sale
|80,781
|(408
|)
|Accrued paid-in-kind interest on Senior Secured Notes
|7,077
|—
