New positive preliminary preclinical results in ARDS model
Company to host conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET
MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"Today, we announced positive preliminary preclinical results in ARDS as a first step in our new COVID-19 ARDS program," said Steven Engle, CohBar's Chief Executive Officer. “Recently, we resumed our Phase 1b study in NASH and obesity and we presented new positive results from our antifibrotic peptide program at the American Thoracic Society’s Virtual Conference. We were pleased to report that CohBar was added to the Russell 2000® and raised $4.5 million during the quarter from our at-the-market facility. With these new programs and results, our confidence continues to grow in CohBar’s vision of developing new therapeutics from mitochondrially encoded peptides to treat multiple chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan."
Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights
Founders Update
During the second quarter and subsequent period, CohBar’s founders, Dr. Pinchas Cohen, Dean of the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology, and Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, continued to present on the study of mitochondrial science, aging and age-related diseases.
Dr. Cohen chaired the University of Southern California Public Health Policy Advisory Committee that oversaw returning to campus after the COVID-19 related shutdown. He also published a commentary linking this topic to aging research titled "COVID-19: The Importance of GeroScience in Promising Research Directions." During this period, under Dr. Cohen's leadership, USC was awarded a USC-Buck Nathan Shock Center of Excellence in the Biology of Aging, joining a nation-wide network of seven other centers, including the one at Einstein, led by Dr. Barzilai. Dr. Cohen also published two papers on the importance of mitochondrial peptides on healthy aging and longevity. These papers are "The mitochondrial derived peptide humanin is a regulator of lifespan and healthspan" and "Peptides derived from small mitochondrial open reading frames: Genomic, biological, and therapeutic implications."
Dr. Barzilai's book Age Later has been published by St. Martin's Press and is available on Amazon. It describes the background of mitochondrial derived peptides and the founding of CohBar. Also, Dr. Barzilai gave talks that recognized CohBar in the Longevity Technology and Longevity Leadership meetings. He also participated in a new TEDx and was mentioned in Bloomberg, The New York Times, Wired, Wall Street Journal, among others.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
About CohBar
CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptides within the mitochondrial genome that regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fibrotic diseases, cancer, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, is in the Phase 1b stage of a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs, two in cancer, one in fibrotic diseases and one in COVID-19 associated ARDS and type 2 diabetes.
For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and other future conditions. In some cases you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect,” “goal,” “seek,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding anticipated outcomes of research and clinical trials for our mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) candidates; expectations regarding the growth of MBTs as a significant future class of drug products; and statements regarding anticipated therapeutic properties and potential of our mitochondrial peptide analogs and MBTs, including but not limited to as a treatment for COVID-19 associated ARDS. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include: our ability to successfully advance drug discovery and development programs, including the delay or termination of ongoing clinical trials; our possible inability to mitigate the prevalence and/or persistence of the injection site reactions, receipt of unfavorable feedback from regulators regarding the safety or tolerability of CB4211 or the possibility of other developments affecting the viability of CB4211 as a clinical candidate or its commercial potential; results that are different from earlier data results including less favorable than and that may not support further clinical development; our ability to raise additional capital when necessary to continue our operations; our ability to recruit and retain key management and scientific personnel; the risk that our intellectual property may not be adequately protected; our ability to establish and maintain partnerships with corporate and industry partners; and risks related to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.
You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.
|CohBar, Inc.
|Condensed Balance Sheets
| As of
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|12,097,225
|$
|12,563,853
|Investments
|249,077
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|762,858
|361,311
|Total current assets
|13,109,160
|12,925,164
|Property and equipment, net
|448,086
|523,677
|Intangible assets, net
|18,614
|19,154
|Other assets
|67,403
|64,242
|Total assets
|$
|13,643,263
|$
|13,532,237
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|752,349
|$
|444,776
|Accrued liabilities
|988,838
|916,692
|Accrued payroll and other compensation
|626,306
|677,755
|Current portion of note payable, net of debt discount and offering costs of $362,951 and $0 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|3,539,549
|-
|Total current liabilities
|5,907,042
|2,039,223
|Notes payable, net of current portion and net of debt discount and offering costs of $0 and $546,312 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|-
|3,356,188
|Total liabilities
|5,907,042
|5,395,411
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, Authorized 5,000,000 shares;
|No shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, Authorized 180,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2020 and 75,000,000 as of December 31, 2019 Issued and outstanding 45,645,326 shares as of June 30, 2020 and 43,069,418 as of December 31, 2019
|45,645
|43,069
|Additional paid-in capital
|69,003,993
|61,087,082
|Accumulated deficit
|(61,313,417
|)
|(52,993,325
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|7,736,221
|8,136,826
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|13,643,263
|$
|13,532,237
|CohBar, Inc.
|Condensed Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|For The Three Months Ended June 30,
|For The Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|1,545,043
|1,418,426
|2,994,915
|2,790,274
|General and administrative
|1,390,671
|1,539,305
|3,222,292
|2,995,502
|Total operating expenses
|2,935,714
|2,957,731
|6,217,207
|5,785,776
|Operating loss
|(2,935,714
|)
|(2,957,731
|)
|(6,217,207
|)
|(5,785,776
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|1,743
|87,488
|37,192
|181,893
|Interest expense
|(77,837
|)
|(77,837
|)
|(155,673
|)
|(154,818
|)
|Equity modification expense
|(998,643
|)
|-
|(1,801,043
|)
|-
|Amortization of debt discount and offering costs
|(92,078
|)
|(109,962
|)
|(183,361
|)
|(219,925
|)
|Total other expense
|(1,166,815
|)
|(100,311
|)
|(2,102,885
|)
|(192,850
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,102,529
|)
|$
|(3,058,042
|)
|$
|(8,320,092
|)
|$
|(5,978,626
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|43,336,953
|42,799,486
|43,228,161
|42,717,950
