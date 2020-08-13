Completed Enrollment for HST-001 Phase 1a/2b Trial for Androgenic Alopecia in Men with Topline Data Expected 4Q20

Filed IDE for HST-002 for Treatment of Moderate to Severe Nasolabial Folds

Appointed Susan A. Knudson as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on its clinical pipeline and other corporate developments.

Key Second Quarter 2020 Highlights and Subsequent Updates

Filed Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for HST-002 . In April, Histogen filed an IDE application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of HST-002 as a dermal filler for the treatment of moderate to severe nasolabial folds. If the application is approved, Histogen plans to initiate the clinical trial in fourth quarter of 2020.



. In April, Histogen filed an IDE application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of HST-002 as a dermal filler for the treatment of moderate to severe nasolabial folds. If the application is approved, Histogen plans to initiate the clinical trial in fourth quarter of 2020. Closed Reverse Merger with Conatus. In May, Histogen closed the reverse merger transaction with Conatus. The transaction included approximately $13.0 million in cash resources, which when combined with existing resources, is expected to fund Histogen’s current operating plan into the second quarter of 2021. The combined company changed its name from Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Histogen Inc. and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "HSTO" on May 27, 2020.

Appointed Susan A. Knudson as Chief Financial Officer . In May, Ms. Knudson joined Histogen as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, she brings a wealth of financial and corporate strategy expertise to Histogen. Ms. Knudson most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Pfenex Inc. and prior to Pfenex, she held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Neothetics, Inc.





. In May, Ms. Knudson joined Histogen as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, she brings a wealth of financial and corporate strategy expertise to Histogen. Ms. Knudson most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Pfenex Inc. and prior to Pfenex, she held the position of Chief Financial Officer of Neothetics, Inc. Completed Enrollment for HST-001 Phase 1a/2b trial for Androgenic Alopecia in Men with Topline Data Expected in the fourth quarter 2020. Histogen announced that it initiated the trial in June, completed enrollment in July and expects to report topline results in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Histogen announced that it initiated the trial in June, completed enrollment in July and expects to report topline results in the fourth quarter of 2020. Entered into Common Stock Purchase Agreement for Up to $10 Million. In July, Histogen entered into a common stock purchase agreement for up to $10 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC. Upon execution of the purchase agreement, Lincoln Park made an initial purchase of $1.0 million of common stock.

“Throughout the second quarter of this year, we focused on transforming Histogen into a leading restorative therapeutics development company through the completion of the reverse merger, obtaining a NASDAQ listing, strengthening the executive team and advancing our innovative therapeutics pipeline,” said Richard W. Pascoe, Histogen’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In the remaining months of 2020, we will focus on achieving a number of near-term clinical and regulatory value-inflection points, such as filing an IND for our HST-003 program focused on knee cartilage repair, initiating a Phase 1 trial for HST-002 for the treatment of moderate to severe nasolabial folds and reporting topline results from our HST-001 Phase 1a/2b trial for androgenic alopecia in men. Moreover, I want to take this opportunity to commend the entire Histogen team for their tireless efforts, in the midst of a global pandemic, to position the company for success in 2020 and beyond.”

Expected Second Half 2020 Milestones

Submit HST-003 IND for the regeneration of cartilage in the knee

Initiate HST-002 Phase 1 trial for the treatment of moderate to severe nasolabial folds, if IDE is approved

Report topline data for HST-001 Phase 1a/2b trial for androgenic alopecia in men

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2020

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $0.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The year-over-year decrease of $1.3 million was primarily due to a decrease in the fulfillment of supply orders of CCM to Allergan and one additional customer.

Cost of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, were $0 million and $0.5 million, respectively. The decrease of $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019 was due to a decrease in fulfillment of supply orders of CCM to Allergan and one additional customer.

For both the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, we recognized costs of professional services of $0.1 million related to our Allergan License Agreements.

In-process research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $7.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively. In the three months ended June 30, 2020, we incurred $7.1 million for in-process research and development acquired in connection with the reverse merger with Conatus and in the three months ended June 30, 2019, we incurred $2.3 million for in-process research and development related to the acquisition of HST-003 and HST-004 from PUR Biologics LLC.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $1.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The increase of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in development costs for our product candidates.

General and administrative expenses for both the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were $1.6 million. The three months ended June 30, 2019 included success-based fees of approximately $0.8 million related to $7.5 million of license revenue received in the three months ended June 30, 2019 for which there was no comparable expense incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was offset by increases in personnel related expenses, legal and accounting fees in the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020 were $10.4 million. Histogen believes that its existing cash and cash equivalents and cash inflow from operations will be sufficient to meet Histogen’s anticipated cash needs into the second quarter of 2021.

About Histogen Inc.

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including hair growth, dermal rejuvenation, joint cartilage regeneration and spinal disk repair. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss Histogen’s future operations and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials, obtain clinical trial data, and achieve regulatory milestones and related timing, including those related to the submission of a HST-003 IND for regeneration of cartilage in the knee, the initiation of a HST-002 Phase 1 trial for the treatment of moderate to severe nasolabial folds and the reporting of topline data for the ongoing HST-001 Phase 1a/2b trial for androgenic alopecia in men; the nature, strategy and focus of Histogen’s business; the sufficiency of Histogen’s cash resources and Histogen’s ability to achieve value for its stockholders; and the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any of Histogen’s product candidates, such as HST-001, HST-002 and HST-003. Histogen may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Histogen’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Histogen that could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: the uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of Histogen’s product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials, such as the planned HST-002 Phase 1 trial for the treatment of moderate to severe nasolabial folds and the reporting of topline data for the ongoing HST-001 Phase 1a/2b trial for androgenic alopecia in men; the potential that earlier clinical trials and studies of Histogen’s product candidates may not be predictive of future results; risks related to business interruptions, including the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, which could seriously harm Histogen’s financial condition and increase its costs and expenses; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including those risks discussed in Histogen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Histogen disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Susan A. Knudson

Executive Vice President & CFO

Histogen Inc.

ir@histogen.com





HISTOGEN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,394 $ 2,065 Restricted cash 10 10 Accounts receivable, net 136 110 Inventories 431 106 Prepaid and other current assets 693 167 Total current assets 11,664 2,458 Restricted cash 250 — Property and equipment, net 318 320 Right-of-use assets 4,468 95 Other assets 1,073 69 Total assets $ 17,773 $ 2,942 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,659 $ 808 Accrued liabilities 950 446 Current portion of lease liabilities 116 108 Current portion of deferred revenue 157 19 Total current liabilities 3,882 1,381 Paycheck Protection Program loan 467 — Noncurrent portion of lease liabilities 4,666 — Noncurrent portion of deferred revenue 128 138 Other liabilities 317 321 Total liabilities 9,460 1,840 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; no shares and 73,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; no shares and 5,046,154 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $40,294 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — 39,070 Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares and no shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares and 105,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 11,812,493 shares and 3,343,356 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1 — Additional paid-in capital 65,176 6,864 Accumulated deficit (55,945 ) (43,933 ) Total Histogen Inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit) 9,232 (37,069 ) Noncontrolling interest (919 ) (899 ) Total equity (deficit) 8,313 (37,968 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 17,773 $ 2,942

HISTOGEN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: License $ 5 $ 5 $ 872 $ 7,510 Product — 1,184 — 1,766 Grant — 150 — 150 Professional services 103 86 214 153 Total revenues 108 1,425 1,086 9,579 Operating expenses: Cost of product revenue — 513 161 792 Cost of professional services revenue 89 75 186 133 Acquired in-process research and development 7,144 2,250 7,144 2,250 Research and development 1,437 985 2,828 2,043 General and administrative 1,588 1,551 2,771 3,405 Total operating expenses 10,258 5,374 13,090 8,623 Income (loss) from operations (10,150 ) (3,949 ) (12,004 ) 956 Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — 25 — 47 Interest income (expense), net (28 ) 17 (28 ) 18 Net income (loss) (10,178 ) (3,907 ) (12,032 ) 1,021 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 10 8 20 17 Net income attributable to preferred stockholders — — — (624 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (10,168 ) $ (3,899 ) $ (12,012 ) $ 414 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (1.52 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (2.39 ) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (1.52 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (2.39 ) $ 0.11 Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 6,710,490 3,327,376 5,026,923 3,321,023 Diluted 6,710,490 3,327,376 5,026,923 3,833,835



