ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced today that Ronen Samuel, CEO, Guy Avidan, CFO, and Amir Shaked-Mandel, EVP Corporate Development, will host a virtual fireside chat to discuss the recent acquisition of Custom Gateway.



Kornit Virtual Fireside Chat

When: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Time: 10:30 -12:00 pm ET / 5:30 - 7:00 pm Israel time

Join Zoom Meeting

Dial in: US +1 669-900-6833, Israel +972 55 330 1762

Meeting ID: 960 5243 1607

Password: 137384

An archived webcast replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following the event on Kornit’s Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

About Custom Gateway

