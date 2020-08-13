VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from its financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:
Safety
Production
Financials
Growth
For complete details of the interim consolidated financial statements and associated management’s discussion and analysis, please refer to the Company’s website or profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The second quarter represented another important step forward for Kainantu, achieving record gold production, mill throughput, cash flow generation and a very significant increase to mineral resources at Kora. During the quarter, our financial position strengthened considerably, with cash growing by $13.1 million to $34.7 million and debt decreasing by $4.2 million to $9.1 million as at June 30th.
Importantly, this was largely achieved during the COVID-19 State of Emergency in Papua New Guinea and was possible due to the tremendous commitment of our workforce and the quality of the Kora deposit. Strong support from all levels of Government in Papua New Guinea, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic has also been a major positive factor in all our achievements to date. The State of Emergency was lifted on June 16th.
During the second half of this year, Kainantu is expected to continue to take significant steps forward. Our Stage 3 Expansion PEA was completed last month outlining a potential Tier 1 asset with ~318,000 ounces per annum AuEq run-rate production at a life of mine average all-in sustaining cost of $362 per gold ounce net of by-product credits that is fully funded at $1,500/oz gold prices. Stage 2 Expansion commissioning and twin incline development are both underway and exploration activity has increased considerably. Currently three separate vein targets on the mining lease and one regional target is being explored, plus two additional drill rigs are arriving on site shortly.”
Mine Operating Activities
|Three months ended
|Three months ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Operating data
|Head grade (Au g/t)
|17.6
|16.7
|Gold recovery (%)
|92.1%
|93.2%
|Gold ounces produced
|25,762
|18,980
|Gold ounces equivalent produced (1)
|26,847
|19,652
|Tonnes of copper produced
|241
|119
|Silver ounces produced
|10,867
|6,894
|Financial data (in thousands of dollars)
|Gold ounces sold
|27,149
|18,824
|Revenues from concentrate sales
|US$47,857
|US$23,293
|Mine operating expenses
|US$8,027
|US$4,369
|Other mine expenses
|US$6,936
|US$6,339
|Depreciation and depletion
|US$3,408
|US$1,801
|Statistics (in dollars)
|Average realized selling price per ounce, net
|US$1,631
|US$1,258
|Cash cost per ounce
|US$596
|US$572
|All-in sustaining cost per ounce
|US$678
|US$703
Notes:
|(1)
|Gold equivalent for 2020 based on the following prices: gold $1,500 per ounce; silver $17.75 per ounce; and copper $2.70 per pound. Gold equivalent for 2019 based on the following metal prices: gold $1,300 per ounce; silver $16.50 per ounce; and copper $2.90 per pound.
|(2)
|The Company provides some non-international financial reporting standard measures as supplementary information that management believes may be useful to investors to explain the Company’s financial results. Please refer to non-IFRS financial performance measures in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis dated August 13, 2020, available on SEDAR, for reconciliation of these measures.
K92 has not based its production decisions on mineral reserve estimates or feasibility studies, and historically such projects have increased uncertainty and risk of failure. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Conference Call Information
K92 will host a conference call and webcast to present the 2020 Q2 Financial Results at 10:00 am (EDT) on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Qualified Person
K92 Mine Geology Manager and Mine Exploration Manager, Mr. Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
For further information regarding the Kainantu Gold Mine, please refer to the technical report with an effective date of April 2, 2020, and entitled, "Independent Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Expansion of the Kainantu Mine to Treat 1 MTPA from the Kora Gold Deposit, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea," available on SEDAR.
On Behalf of the Company,
John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Project, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company’s securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, assumptions contained in the PEA, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuation of the lifted state of emergency, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
K92 Mining Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
k92.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: