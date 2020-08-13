MADISON, Wis., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC: SOFO), the trusted leader for video creation and management solutions, today announced consolidated financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Highlights
Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Review
Due to supply chain interruptions caused by COVID-19, product billings were $2.5 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $4 million in the same quarter last year. Service billings, including support, hosting, events and installs were $5.2 million, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year. Events billings, particularly with MSKK, our Japanese subsidiary, were negatively impacted by cancellations due to COVID-19. The company expects to recognize $4.6 million of the current unearned revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Recurring revenue of $5.6 million was 70 percent of total revenue in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $6.3 million, or 63 percent of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.
“In this new video-centric world, Sonic Foundry is well positioned to help schools and organizations react quickly to meet their expanding communication needs with Mediasite. I am proud of how the team has innovated to launch additional products and services that are in high demand. We expect that Mediasite Mosaic, our new personal capture app, and our expanded Zoom integration will be integral to hybrid back-to-school plans around the world. Our Mediasite Events team pivoted almost overnight to a complete virtual event offering that grew out of our 15-year history of creating dynamic online experiences – a business segment we expect to grow as the long-reaching effects of the pandemic on in-person conferences continues into next year,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry.
Norregaard continued: “We are reminded daily that our customers continue to navigate uncertain budgets and back-to-school plans during these unprecedented times. As we welcome new customers, such as Edgecombe Community College and Kansas State Lottery into the Mediasite fold, and help our current customers expand their existing footprint, we are honored to be their trusted solution to help them recover faster and emerge stronger than ever.”
“We appreciate Michael Norregaard’s contributions to the company in terms of efficiencies he implemented that led us to improved profitability,” said Mark Burish, chairman, Sonic Foundry. “Now as we face new demands for virtual learning and enterprise communication brought on by the pandemic, we believe a focus on sales growth is critical to maximizing shareholder value. We believe that Joe Mozden, with his proven experience in building sustainable growth, is the right person to lead this initiative when he takes the reins next month.”
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement and enhance the reader’s understanding of our operating performance, we disclose adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. Our adjusted EBITDA measure additionally adds back stock compensation expense from the SEC definition of EBITDA. As such, our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income as a measurement of our operating performance. A reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 2019 are included in the release.
About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.
Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com and @mediasite.
© 2020 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Sonic Foundry within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements about our products and services, our customer base, strategic investments, new partnerships, our future operating results and any statements we make about the company’s future. These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our periodic forms 10Q, 10K and other filings with the SEC. These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the company’s investor relations department. All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward-looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.
Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
2020
|September 30,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,442
|$
|4,295
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $159 & $135
|5,438
|6,532
|Inventories
|544
|558
|Investment in sales-type lease, current
|147
|163
|Capitalized commissions, current
|354
|464
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,111
|972
|Total current assets
|14,036
|12,984
|Property and equipment:
|Leasehold improvements
|1,122
|1,121
|Computer equipment
|6,644
|5,610
|Furniture and fixtures
|1,326
|1,233
|Total property and equipment
|9,092
|7,964
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|7,056
|6,396
|Property and equipment, net
|2,036
|1,568
|Other assets:
|Investment in sales-type lease, long-term
|13
|134
|Capitalized commissions, long-term
|89
|106
|Right-of-use assets under operating leases
|2,335
|—
|Other long-term assets
|413
|388
|Total assets
|$
|18,922
|$
|15,180
|Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,544
|$
|843
|Accrued liabilities
|1,122
|2,216
|Unearned revenue
|9,558
|9,610
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|137
|194
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|1,364
|—
|Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts
|1,255
|968
|Total current liabilities
|14,980
|13,831
|Long-term portion of unearned revenue
|1,760
|1,842
|Long-term portion of finance lease obligations
|110
|179
|Long-term portion of operating lease obligations
|989
|—
|Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts
|2,485
|5,429
|Derivative liability, at fair value
|125
|9
|Other liabilities
|141
|143
|Total liabilities
|20,590
|21,433
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ deficit:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued
|—
|—
|9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding, at amounts paid in
|—
|—
|5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 7,934,760 and 6,749,359 shares issued, respectively and 7,922,044 and 6,736,643 shares outstanding, respectively
|79
|67
|Additional paid-in capital
|208,914
|203,735
|Accumulated deficit
|(209,958
|)
|(209,340
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(534
|)
|(546
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares
|(169
|)
|(169
|)
|Total stockholders’ deficit
|(1,668
|)
|(6,253
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|$
|18,922
|$
|15,180
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.
Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Nine Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Product and other
|$
|2,744
|$
|4,221
|$
|7,612
|$
|7,768
|Services
|5,173
|5,847
|16,987
|17,799
|Total revenue
|7,917
|10,068
|24,599
|25,567
|Cost of revenue:
|Product and other
|1,199
|1,558
|3,188
|2,854
|Services
|971
|1,123
|3,566
|3,673
|Total cost of revenue
|2,170
|2,681
|6,754
|6,527
|Gross margin
|5,747
|7,387
|17,845
|19,040
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|2,980
|3,785
|9,433
|11,564
|General and administrative
|1,030
|1,609
|3,647
|4,492
|Product development
|1,511
|1,849
|4,600
|5,617
|Total operating expenses
|5,521
|7,243
|17,680
|21,673
|Income (loss) from operations
|226
|144
|165
|(2,633
|)
|Non-operating expenses:
|Interest expense, net
|(140
|)
|(276
|)
|(621
|)
|(657
|)
|Other expense, net
|(106
|)
|(63
|)
|(150
|)
|(66
|)
|Total non-operating expenses
|(246
|)
|(339
|)
|(771
|)
|(723
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(20
|)
|(195
|)
|(606
|(3,356
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|127
|36
|(12
|)
|(77
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|107
|$
|(159
|)
|$
|(618
|)
|$
|(3,433
|)
|Dividends on preferred stock
|—
|(24
|)
|(122
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|107
|$
|(183
|)
|$
|(618
|)
|$
|(3,555
|)
|Income (loss) per common share
|– basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|– diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.64
|)
|Weighted average common shares
|– basic
|7,399,545
|6,122,098
|6,972,924
|5,528,999
|– diluted
|7,830,293
|6,122,098
|6,972,924
|5,528,999
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|Operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(618
|)
|$
|(3,433
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Amortization of other intangibles
|204
|170
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|644
|748
|Loss on sale of fixed assets
|—
|8
|Provision for doubtful accounts - including financing receivables
|31
|31
|Provision for inventory reserve
|90
|—
|Loss on conversion of related party debt to equity
|26
|—
|Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options and warrants
|104
|203
|Stock issued for board of director fees
|61
|246
|Deferred loan interest to related party
|322
|—
|Remeasurement loss (gain) on derivative liability
|116
|(12
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,077
|660
|Financing receivables
|—
|87
|Inventories
|(76
|)
|75
|Investment in sales-type lease
|136
|—
|Capitalized commissions
|127
|138
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(128
|)
|280
|Right-of-use assets under operating leases
|208
|—
|Operating lease obligations
|(234
|)
|—
|Other long-term assets
|(24
|)
|—
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(749
|)
|(294
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|(2
|)
|(46
|)
|Unearned revenue
|(153
|)
|(1,339
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|1,162
|(2,478
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(683
|)
|(373
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(683
|)
|(373
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from notes payable
|2,778
|5,500
|Proceeds from lines of credit
|—
|9,199
|Payments on notes payable
|(984
|)
|(583
|)
|Payments on lines of credit
|—
|(9,636
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|—
|(110
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and common stock
|2
|864
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|18
|—
|Payments on finance lease obligations
|(162
|)
|(193
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,652
|5,041
|Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to changes in foreign currency
|16
|8
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,147
|2,198
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|4,295
|1,189
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|6,442
|$
|3,387
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|114
|$
|425
|Income taxes paid, foreign
|141
|237
|Non-cash financing and investing activities:
|Property and equipment financed by finance lease or accounts payable
|478
|45
|Debt discount and warrant
|—
|679
|Preferred stock dividends paid in additional shares
|—
|122
|Conversion of preferred shares to common shares
|—
|1,772
|Conversion of related party debt to common shares
|5,005
|—
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.
Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Nine Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|107
|$
|(159
|)
|$
|(618
|)
|$
|(3,433
|)
|Add:
|Depreciation and amortization
|215
|240
|648
|748
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(127
|)
|(36
|)
|12
|77
|Interest expense
|140
|276
|621
|657
|Stock-based compensation expense
|18
|(17
|)
|104
|203
|Severance
|—
|436
|—
|562
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|353
|$
|740
|$
|767
|$
|(1,186
|)
