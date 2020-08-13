BURLINGTON, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol DOSE (“RDT” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Mr. Peter Thilo Hasler to the board of directors.

Mark Upsdell, CEO of RDT said, “We are excited to welcome Peter to our board of directors and assuming an important role as a independent member of the audit committee. He brings decades of leadership in key financial areas, an in-depth understanding of the European investment community, and a broad network of German institutional equity and bond investors, family offices, and asset managers.”

RDT’s announcement yesterday of its credit facility financing provides RDT with the resources to exploit opportunities in the European market for its nutraceutical products, cannabis, and pharmaceutical lines. Hasler’s appointment to the board provides RDT with European market access to financial and business relationships to facilitate and support RDT’s entry into the European market.

Peter Thilo Hasler is the founder and financial analyst of Sphene Capital, a bank-independent research house specializing in the analysis of undervalued small and mid-cap companies, both listed and private. Hasler has a comprehensive knowledge of business analysis and company valuation and was responsible for numerous IPO transactions. Since the foundation of sphaia advisory GmbH in 2015, Hasler offers corporate finance, listing, and communications advice to European SMEs too.

Peter Thilo Hasler is CEFA analyst and member of the board of the German Association for Financial Analysis and Asset Management (DVFA). In addition, Hasler is lecturer at the DVFA and at several private universities, where he teaches company valuation and capital markets theory. Hasler is author of numerous articles and books on business valuation as well as corporate bonds and writes regular columns in the financial press. Peter Thilo Hasler is married and has two sons.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian life sciences company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry, including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key business solution which enables RDT’s QuickStrip™ proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets — generating value for consumers and shareholders. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs — including humans, animals, and plants.

For more information, please visit: www.rapid-dose.com

For further inquiries please contact:

Mark Upsdell

President and Chief Executive Officer

mupsdell@rapid-dose.com

+1 416-477-1052

Social Media

RapidDoseTherapeutics.linkedin

RapidDoseTherapeutics.twitter

RapidDoseTherapeutics.facebook

QuickStrip.instagram

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that RDT believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion and filing of its financial statements. This forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties beyond RDT’s ability to control or predict and which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, RDT disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although RDT believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on this forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.