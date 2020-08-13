VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: FNC) announces that Peter H. Smith has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, for personal reasons.

Mark Billings, Chairman of the Board of Fancamp commented on behalf of the Corporation and the Board: “We wish to thank Peter for his dedication, vision and leadership over the years. He contributed immensely to Fancamp for over 30 years.”

M. Smith has agreed to remain a director of the Corporation and will remain involved in the future as a consultant to the Corporation.

Fancamp is a public company using a value added strategy based on the acquisition of potentially valuable assets, adding value through the selection process itself and subsequent development work, self-financed or otherwise, followed by disposition, proceeds from which, are used to finance the same process multiple times. The Company has an exceptional inventory of resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, rare earth elements, strategic metals, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, the Company has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

