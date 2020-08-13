Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skip going to the store and shop epic smoking supplies safely from your couch! Daily High Club offers a safe and discreet alternative for customers looking to shop glass pieces and smoking supply accessories. Daily High Club is the most popular online head shop and subscription box! It’s preferred by legends such as Tommy Chong, B-Real and 250,000 other smokers. Their products have been featured in Forbes, Elite Daily, High Times and Esquire.



The club started in 2015 and is the brainchild of Harrison Baum, Daily High Club's Founder and CEO. What started with a simple pack of rolling papers has grown into a one-stop shop for all your smoking needs! Their offerings include a wide supply of custom bongs, dab rigs, and much more, with fully packed boxes delivered to your door each month. They feature exclusively designed glass with a variety of styles, perfectly suited for the ultra-obsessed smoker. Instead of having to plan trips to a shop, we take the shop directly to you.

One example of Daily High Club’s boxes is their August Back in Sesh pack. This includes:

Daily High Club Scientific Graduated Beaker Bong

Premium 14mm Male Glass Bowl

Premium Pencil Poker / Dab Tool

RAW 1 ¼ Wide Classic Rolling Papers

Custom Daily High Club Bong Mat

Full Size Clipper Jet Lighter

Zig Zags 2 Pack Organic Hemp Blunt Wraps

Silicone Stash Container

Daily High Club Sticker Set

This box carries more than $100 in value, yet is priced at only $29.99 + S&H. Plus, all a customer has to do is go to the door. It sure beats driving to a store, standing in line, and taking time out of your day just to get the product you need!

Daily High Club takes the smoking experience seriously and is always looking to highlight their brand values of fun, education and community. For their June glass collaboration, they were able to bring the front of their bong to life with the help of PHILTER Labs to create a virtual sesh with some of the club member’s favorite smokers.

This summer, Daily High Club offers an incredible array of stylish glass, from their holographic collection to their grenade collection (yes, glass shaped like a grenade…) Their holographic collection glass is perfect for the high-end stoner. Whether it’s the gold accents or rainbow tint that captures your imagination, there’s something for everyone. These beautiful pieces look amazing in the sunlight and are ideal for pulling up to any smoke session with style and quality function. Daily High Club also offers popular pieces like our May 80’s Phone and the Breakfast of Champions cereal puff bong and tons more.

The online headshop has also partnered with Mission Green to help fight the stigma and raise funds to help those who have been arbitrarily affected by outdated laws. For every piece of the custom-designed tank sold, $10 goes straight to Weldon Angelos’ project. They have already raised over $500 toward the cause with their recent release.



Stay tuned for what’s to come from this subscription box for smokers! Daily High Club delivers their products in discreet packaging with tons of art and goodies on the inside! They ship both within the United States and internationally, at deep discounts compared to store-bought products.



For the smoking connoisseur, Daily High Club is the ultimate destination.



