BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroCentury Corp. (“AeroCentury” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: ACY), an independent aircraft leasing company, today reported a second quarter 2020 net loss of $13.5 million, or ($8.74) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or ($0.05) per share, for the second quarter of 2019.
In the first six months of 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $23.7 million, or $(15.33) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million, or $(0.90) per share, in the first six months of 2019.
Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 included impairment losses totaling $9.7 million. Those losses arise from appraised values for three regional jet aircraft that are held for sale; estimated sales proceeds for an older turboprop aircraft that is held for sale and which the Company expects to sell during the fourth quarter of 2020, and estimated fair value of two regional jet aircraft that are held for lease. Results for the second quarter of 2020 also included $2.0 million of charges arising from the conversion of the Company’s revolving credit facility to a term loan in May of 2020, including a $1.5 million write-off of a portion of the Company’s unamortized debt issuance costs included in interest expense and $0.5 million of costs that is included in professional fees and other.
On May 1, 2020, the Company and the MUFG Credit Facility Lenders (“MUFG Lenders”) executed an amendment to the MUFG Credit Facility (as amended, the “MUFG Loan Agreement”) to convert the MUFG Credit Facility into a term loan facility (as converted, the “MUFG Loan”). The amendment includes certain requirements and establishment of deadlines for achievement of milestones toward execution of Company strategic alternatives for the Company and/or its assets acceptable to the MUFG Lenders. The MUFG Lenders have the right to exercise any and all remedies for default under the MUFG Loan Agreement. Such remedies include, but are not limited to, declaring the entire indebtedness immediately due and payable and, if the Company were unable to repay such accelerated indebtedness, foreclosing upon the assets of the Company that secure the indebtedness under the MUFG Loan, which consist of all of the Company’s assets except for certain assets held in the Company’s single asset special-purpose financing subsidiaries.
On May 20, 2020, JetFleet Management Corp. (the “PPP Borrower”), a subsidiary of AeroCentury Corp., was granted a loan (the “PPP Loan”) from American Express National Bank in the aggregate amount of $276,353, pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) under Division A, Title I of the CARES Act, which was enacted March 27, 2020. The PPP Loan, which was in the form of a Note dated May 18, 2020 issued by the PPP Borrower, matures on April 22, 2022 and bears interest at a rate of 1.00% per annum, payable in 18 monthly payments commencing on November 20, 2020. Funds from the PPP Loan may only be used for payroll costs and any payments of certain covered interest, lease and utility payments. The Company intends to use the entire PPP Loan amount for qualifying expenses. Under the terms of the PPP, certain amounts of the Loan may be forgiven if they are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act. No assurance can be provided that the Company will obtain forgiveness of the PPP Loan in whole or in part.
“During our second quarter, the COVID pandemic’s impact continued to play out more fully,” explained Michael Magnusson, President of AeroCentury Corp. “Airlines around the world drastically reduced their operations or ceased operating entirely. Many defaulted on lease payments or demanded rent concessions,” Magnusson continued. “As a result, aircraft lessors have experienced increasing difficulties meeting financial obligations to their lenders. AeroCentury is no exception. A number of our customers were unable to make rental payments during the second quarter, which dramatically reduced the Company’s free cash flow. The pandemic also delayed sales of surplus assets anticipated to close in the second quarter. Finally, the worldwide decrease in demand put significant downward pressure on our aircraft valuations, which required the Company during the last quarter to re-appraise our aircraft and take significant asset value write-offs, which further eroded our performance. All of these factors continued to negatively affect the Company’s ability to comply with its debt obligations.” Mr. Magnusson continued, “To meet the unprecedented impact that the pandemic has had on the Company, we have enacted cost-cutting measures, including reductions in overhead and office space, and we continue to work closely and cooperatively with our defaulting lessees and our lenders to negotiate a workout of our customers’ lease defaults and to restructure our debt obligations accordingly. Many great challenges lie ahead, but we remain hopeful as we are beginning to see signs of adaptation by airlines and passengers to the post-pandemic world and of a slow but steady recovery of the airline industry.”
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights and Comparative Data
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See below for its method of calculation and reconciliation to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as well as other information about the use of non-GAAP measures generally, at the end of this press release.
Aircraft and Engine Portfolio
AeroCentury’s portfolio currently consists of thirteen aircraft, spread over six different aircraft types. Eleven of the aircraft, comprised of nine regional jets and two turboprops, are held for lease. Two additional turboprops are held under sales-type leases. The Company also has three turboprop aircraft, two of which are being sold in parts, and three regional jet aircraft that are held for sale. The current customer base comprises seven customers operating in five countries.
About AeroCentury: AeroCentury is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines. The Company's aircraft and engines are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the ability of the Company to work together with its defaulting lessees and our lenders to negotiate a workout of our customers’ lease defaults and to restructure our debt obligations; and adaptation by airlines and passengers to the post-pandemic world and of a slow but steady recovery of the airline industry. The Company’s beliefs, expectations, forecasts, objectives and strategies for the future are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to unanticipated further defaults under the Company’s debt agreements, failure to obtain favorable offers for strategic transactions or to come to agreement with potential offerors, and further disruptions to the airline industry due to the COVID pandemic, other unforeseen events or general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company’s future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading “Factors that May Affect Future Results and Liquidity” in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating lease revenue
|$
|4,379
|$
|4,768
|$
|6,966
|$
|9,147
|$
|14,114
|Finance lease revenue
|-
|56
|260
|56
|496
|Net (loss)/gain on disposal
of assets
|13
|(24
|)
|100
|(11
|)
|278
|Loss on sales-type finance leases
|-
|-
|(171
|)
|-
|(171
|)
|Other (loss)/income
|-
|(23
|)
|6
|(23
|)
|11
|4,392
|4,777
|7,161
|9,169
|14,728
|Interest
|4,460
|6,013
|2,485
|10,472
|5,398
|Impairment
|9,727
|6,655
|160
|16,382
|1,568
|Professional fees and other
|2,398
|1,063
|1,021
|3,461
|2,024
|Depreciation
|2,002
|2,170
|2,970
|4,173
|6,171
|Bad debt expense
|-
|1,170
|-
|1,170
|-
|Salaries and employee benefits
|518
|517
|621
|1,035
|1,220
|Maintenance costs
|88
|80
|10
|168
|117
|19,193
|17,668
|7,267
|36,861
|16,498
|Loss before income tax benefit
|(14,801
|)
|(12,891
|)
|(106
|)
|(27,692
|)
|(1,770
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(1,283
|)
|(2,713
|)
|(28
|)
|(3,996
|)
|(384
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(13,518
|)
|$
|(10,178
|)
|$
|(78
|)
|$
|(23,696
|)
|$
|(1,386
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(8.74
|)
|$
|(6.58
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(15.33
|)
|$
|(0.90
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(8.74
|)
|$
|(6.58
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(15.33
|)
|$
|(0.90
|)
|Shares used in per share computations:
|Basic
|1,545,884
|1,545,884
|1,545,884
|1,545,884
|1,545,884
|Diluted
|1,545,884
|1,545,884
|1,545,884
|1,545,884
|1,545,884
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands) (Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,531
|$
|2,350
|Restricted cash
|28
|1,077
|Accounts receivable
|3,379
|1,140
|Finance leases receivable, net of allowance for
doubtful accounts
|2,880
|8,802
|Aircraft, net of accumulated depreciation
|97,693
|108,369
|Assets held for sale
|15,225
|26,036
|Property, equipment and furnishings, net of
accumulated depreciation
|17
|63
|Office lease right of use, net of accumulated
amortization
|-
|948
|Deferred tax asset
|1,962
|518
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|477
|293
|Total assets
|$
|123,192
|$
|149,596
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|799
|$
|736
|Accrued payroll
|143
|164
|Notes payable and accrued interest, net of
unamortized debt issuance costs
|112,693
|111,638
|Derivative liability
|1,054
|1,825
|Derivative termination liability
|3,075
|-
|Lease liability
|-
|337
|Maintenance reserves
|2,280
|4,413
|Accrued maintenance costs
|46
|446
|Security deposits
|666
|1,034
|Unearned revenues
|1,951
|3,039
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|2,530
|Income taxes payable
|151
|175
|Total liabilities
|122,858
|126,337
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value
|2
|2
|Paid-in capital
|16,783
|16,783
|Retained earnings
|(12,814
|)
|10,882
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(600
|)
|(1,371
|)
|Treasury stock
|(3,037
|)
|(3,037
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|334
|23,259
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|123,192
|$
|149,596
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net (loss)/income, plus depreciation expense, plus interest expense and plus/(minus) income tax provision/(benefit). The table below provides a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures such as net (loss)/income or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company presents this measure as supplemental information because it believes it provides meaningful additional information about the Company’s performance for the following reasons: (1) this measure allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management, as management uses this measure to assess the Company’s operating performance and for financial and operational decision-making; (2) this measure excludes the impact of items management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating performance and may obscure trends in the business; and (3) this measure may be used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company’s business. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as the Company does.
|For the Three Months Ended
(in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA:
|Net loss
|$
|(13,518
|)
|$
|(10,178
|)
|$
|(78
|)
|Depreciation
|2,002
|2,170
|2,970
|Interest
|4,460
|6,013
|2,485
|Income tax benefit
|(1,283
|)
|(2,713
|)
|(28
|)
|EBITDA:
|(8,339
|)
|(4,708
|)
|5,349
