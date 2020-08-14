New York, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seed Market by Type, Trait, Crop Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04436644/?utm_source=GNW

4%. Factors such as increasingutilization of cereals & grains in the feed, food, and biofuels industry alongside growing technological advancements such as the adoption of hybridization and genetically modified seeds are propelling the growth of the seeds industry.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global seeds industry.Many countries have adopted several emergency measures to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis.



These measures range from closing borders and public institutions, as well as isolating homes, communities, and the total lockdown of regions and the entire state. These mitigation measures have resulted in various disruptions in the functioning of markets and supply chains for agricultural inputs and products. Seeds are the starting point for agricultural production; therefore, during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, seed delivery is among the essential services that must continue to operate to support the current and subsequent production cycles



Cereals & grains is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Cereals & grains is projected to hold the largest seed market share since it is consumed on a large scale as a staple food.It is also being used in the food processing and feed industries.



Some of the large producers such as China, India, the US, and Brazil are catering to the growing international demand for cereal crops such as rice and corn. An increase in the adoption of genetically modified seeds in corn and demand from animal feed manufacturing companies are also some of the key factors for the growth of the cereals & grains segment.



The genetically-modified segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By type, the seeds industry is segmented into conventional and genetically modified.Increasing the demand for genetically modified seeds is growing in the market, mainly due to reduced expenses on agricultural inputs, and enhanced yields.



Technological advancements and innovations in this market introduced hybridization technology and GM crops, which have been gaining importance among farmers, owing to the high yield, and increased pest, drought, and disease tolerance. The US, Brazil, Argentina, China, and India are some of the key markets for seeds, globally.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the seed market.



In 2020, North America is estimated to account for the largest market owing to the growing adoption of GM crops such as corn, soybean, alfalfa, and canola in the region.Increased demand from the animal feed industry and biofuel sector are also driving the seed market in this region.



Countries such as the US and Canada are among the major seed producers in the world. The region is also a host to someleading players in the seeds business, such as Bayer AG (Germany), Corteva Agriscience (US), and Land O’ Lakes (US).



