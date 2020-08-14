LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FanRoom Live, a premier digital platform that hosts celebrity virtual meet ‘n’ greets has announced Hollywood actor, Brant Daugherty as its next celebrity host. Brant has been repeatedly praised and acknowledged for his versatility on screen. Fans of the Pretty Little Liars star can get to socialize with him while he celebrates his birthday in an informal setting on FanRoom Live come August 15, 2:00 PST. And FanRoomLive.com host Chanel Omari had a one-on-one with Brant recently. That discussion touched a range of topics from the upcoming event to his relationship with the PLL cast, future projects, marriage, women empowerment in Hollywood, COVID, and of course his impeccable fashion choice, among other things.



Brant revealed that although he maintains a good relationship with most other PLL actors, he revealed that he was closer to a bunch of people. “I was very close to Jenelle Parish; very close to Julian Morris; and you know, I spent a lot of time with Lucy Hale. And I mean, we spent seven years together in soundstage and I skirted away from any potential drama.”The ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor also dived into details of what it felt like working with Dakota Johnson on the set of Fifty Shades of Freed. Brant said “she's the star of the show so you go in with… like a little bit of reverence and respect for her and her craft and everything but she comes up right from the jump with a big hug like Hi! I’m Dakota. She’s genuinely like the nicest person.” Brant will again bare his heart come Saturday when fans get to ask him questions on FanRoom. You can join in to find out more about what he has to say and what he’s up to when he hosts fans on FanRoom Live, come Saturday.

FanRoom is a digital platform that hosts virtual fans-celebrities hangout sessions styled like town hall meetings. The idea was birthed during the COVID-19 pandemic by the trio of award-winning actor and comedian, Cedric the Entertainer; Mich Faulkner, CEO of 123 Talent, and Jeff Krauss of event production and entertainment company, IE Group. Along with Chanel Omari as Host and Co-EP and Jae Benjamin as Co-Host and Co-EP, FanRoom has managed to keep fans connected with their favorite celebrity guests while practicing safe social distancing to get their entertainment fix. With occasional donations and support for charitable causes, FanRoom has also demonstrated its commitment to accelerating the greater good, as well.

Brant Daugherty is the latest in a long list of celebrity guests expected to grace the FanRoom Live platform; a list that includes names like George Lopez, D.L. Hughley, Richard Kline, George Wayne, Kurt Angle, Holland Roden, and Jake The Snake Roberts. He has won over a lot of fans for his brilliance in different films and TV series from PLL to Days of Our Lives, Army Wives, Anger Management, Dear White People, Freakish, Suspended, Timeless Love, Lost Star, A Christmas Movie Christmas, and The Starving Games. Brant is super elated and “can’t wait to see you guys” on FanRoom Live on Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 PST. Tickets for the event are available for purchase for just $50.00 on www.FanRoomLive.com.

