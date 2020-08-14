Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

14 August 2020 at 8:00 am (CET +1)





Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January-June 2020 has been published.

The materials are attached to this release and available at www.saastopankki.fi .





Additional information:

Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director Savings Banks Union Coop

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi

+358 40 724 3896

Kai Brander, Managing Director

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

kai.brander@saastopankki.fi

+358 50 384 8220





Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.





