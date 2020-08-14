Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

14 August 2020 at 8:00 am (CET +1)





Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2020 has been published.

The materials are attached to this release and available at www.saastopankki.fi .





Additional information:

Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director

Savings Banks Union Coop

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi

+358 40 724 3896

Tero Kangas, Managing Director

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

tero.kangas@saastopankki.fi

+358 50 420 1022

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.





