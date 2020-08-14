New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bio-Polyamide Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899148/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PA-6, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$168.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PA-66 segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
The Bio-Polyamide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.
Specialty Polyamides Segment to Record 10.2% CAGR
In the global Specialty Polyamides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bio-Polyamide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bio-Polyamide Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Bio-Polyamide Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Bio-Polyamide Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PA-6 (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$:
2020 to 2027
Table 5: PA-6 (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PA-6 (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: PA-66 (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: PA-66 (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: PA-66 (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Specialty Polyamides (Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Specialty Polyamides (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Specialty Polyamides (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Textile (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Textile (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Textile (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Film & Coating (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Film & Coating (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Film & Coating (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bio-Polyamide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Bio-Polyamide Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Bio-Polyamide Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Bio-Polyamide Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Bio-Polyamide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Bio-Polyamide Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 36: Bio-Polyamide Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Bio-Polyamide Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Bio-Polyamide Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$: 2012-2019
Table 39: Bio-Polyamide Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Bio-Polyamide Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Bio-Polyamide Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Bio-Polyamide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Bio-Polyamide: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Bio-Polyamide Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Bio-Polyamide Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bio-Polyamide in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Bio-Polyamide Market in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 48: Bio-Polyamide Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Bio-Polyamide Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Bio-Polyamide Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Bio-Polyamide Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Bio-Polyamide in US$ by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 53: Bio-Polyamide Market Review in China in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Bio-Polyamide Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bio-Polyamide Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Bio-Polyamide Market Demand Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Bio-Polyamide Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Bio-Polyamide Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Bio-Polyamide Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 59: Bio-Polyamide Market in Europe in US$ by Segment:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Bio-Polyamide Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Bio-Polyamide Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Bio-Polyamide Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Bio-Polyamide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Bio-Polyamide Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Bio-Polyamide Historic Market Scenario in US$
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Bio-Polyamide Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Bio-Polyamide Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Bio-Polyamide Historic Market Review in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Bio-Polyamide Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Bio-Polyamide Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Bio-Polyamide Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Bio-Polyamide Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Bio-Polyamide Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: German Bio-Polyamide Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Bio-Polyamide Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Bio-Polyamide Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Bio-Polyamide Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Bio-Polyamide Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Bio-Polyamide in US$ by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 80: Bio-Polyamide Market Review in Italy in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Bio-Polyamide Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Bio-Polyamide: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Bio-Polyamide Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Bio-Polyamide Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Bio-Polyamide in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Bio-Polyamide Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Bio-Polyamide Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Bio-Polyamide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 89: Bio-Polyamide Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Bio-Polyamide Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Bio-Polyamide Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: Bio-Polyamide Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Bio-Polyamide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Bio-Polyamide Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Bio-Polyamide Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Bio-Polyamide Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Bio-Polyamide Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Bio-Polyamide Historic Market Review in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Bio-Polyamide Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Bio-Polyamide Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Bio-Polyamide Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$: 2012-2019
Table 102: Bio-Polyamide Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Bio-Polyamide Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Bio-Polyamide Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of World Bio-Polyamide Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
