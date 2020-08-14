New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bio-Polyamide Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899148/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PA-6, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$168.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PA-66 segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR



The Bio-Polyamide market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.



Specialty Polyamides Segment to Record 10.2% CAGR



In the global Specialty Polyamides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

DowDuPont, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

INVISTA

Lanxess AG

Li Peng Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Radici Group

Royal DSM NV

Sabic Innovative Plastics Holding BV

SK Capital Partners

Solvay SA

UBE Industries Ltd.

Zig Sheng Industrial Company Limited







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bio-Polyamide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

