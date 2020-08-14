Today, the Board of Directors of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) has adopted the interim financial report for the first half of 2020 (H1 2020):
Performance highlights for Q2 2020 (Q1 2020 in brackets)
Financial performance for H1 2020 (H1 2019 in brackets except otherwise stated)
Guidance 2020
The full-year guidance for 2020 as revised on 7 May 2020 is maintained:
The guidance reflects the current contract backlog with no additional contracts with financial impact in 2020. To adapt the cost structure to the present business environment, Maersk Drilling has, in addition to reduction of the offshore and onshore organisation, taken precautionary measures in the form of stacking of rigs and adjusting maintenance programmes to the revised activity levels. The impact of these measures is included in the guidance.
CEO Jorn Madsen quote
“During the first half of 2020 we faced unprecedented circumstances as the COVID-19 health crisis impacted the global economy and our markets. Against this backdrop, I am particularly pleased with our employees’ continued dedication enabling strong operational performance and our ability to secure new work for our rigs through good customer relations. We continue to take measures to optimise our business and we remain alert to any business opportunities that may arise. Maersk Drilling strongly encourages efforts to re-shape the offshore drilling industry to restore long-term profitability and value creation.”
Webcast
In connection with the release of the H1 2020 interim financial report, a conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled today at 10:00 (10:00 a.m.) CEST. On the call, CEO Jorn Madsen and CFO Jesper Ridder Olsen will present the H1 2020 interim financial report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The conference call can be followed live via webcast here.
The presentation slides for the conference call will be available beforehand here.
A replay of the conference call will be available afterwards on the Investor Relations site.
