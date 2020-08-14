FLOW TRADERS Q220 RESULTS
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW) announces its unaudited Q220 results and Half Year 2020 report.
Highlights
Financial Overview
|€million
|Q220
|Q120
|H120
|H119
|Net Trading Income
|229.9
|495.0
|724.8
|117.0
|EMEA (Europe)
|109.3
|304.9
|414.2
|69.6
|Americas
|96.7
|149.0
|245.7
|32.6
|APAC
|23.9
|41.0
|64.9
|14.8
|Net Trading Income
|229.9
|495.0
|724.8
|117.0
|Employee expenses*
|73.9
|154.9
|228.7
|42.9
|Technology expenses
|11.5
|11.4
|22.9
|18.8
|Other expenses
|3.3
|4.1
|7.4
|7.6
|One-off expenses
|0.6
|0.9
|1.5
|-
|Total Operating Expenses
|89.3
|171.2
|260.5
|69.3
|EBITDA
|140.6
|323.7
|464.3
|47.7
|Depreciation/Amortisation
|3.6
|3.6
|7.2
|7.2
|Write offs, tangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Results subsidiaries
|-
|-
|(0.1)
|(0.1)
|Profit Before Tax
|137.0
|320.1
|457.2
|40.5
|Tax
|24.0
|57.8
|81.9
|7.5
|Net Profit
|113.0
|262.3
|375.3
|33.0
|EPS** (in €)
|2.51
|5.71
|8.25
|0.71
|EBITDA margin
|61%
|65%
|64%
|41%
* Of which fixed employee expenses were: Q220 - €11.0m; Q120 - €11.8m; H120 - €22.9m; H119 - €20.9m
** Weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q220 was 45,072,162 and during H120 was 45,492,824. 45,058,106 number of shares were outstanding as at 30 June 2020
Value Traded Overview
|€billion
|Q220
|Q120
|Change
|H120
|H119
|Change
|Flow Traders ETP Value Traded
|378.7
|441.6
|(14%)
|820.2
|494.0
|66%
|EMEA (Europe)
|189.0
|232.7
|(19%)
|421.7
|249.7
|69%
|Americas
|171.8
|188.9
|(9%)
|360.6
|226.2
|59%
|APAC ex China
|17.9
|20.0
|(11%)
|37.8
|18.1
|110%
|Flow Traders’ non-ETP Value Traded
|989
|1,215
|(19%)
|2,204
|1,433
|54%
|Market ETP Value Traded1
|9,195
|10,948
|(16%)
|20,143
|11,934
|69%
|EMEA (Europe)
|480
|679
|(29%)
|1,159
|710
|63%
|Americas
|7,894
|9,421
|(16%)
|17,314
|10,283
|68%
|APAC
|821
|849
|(3%)
|1,669
|941
|77%
|APAC ex China
|487
|476
|2%
|963
|426
|126%
1. Source - Flow Traders analysis
Q220 & H120 Regional Highlights
EMEA:
AMERICAS:
APAC:
Regulatory Outlook
·Initial IFR / IFD analysis has been completed following the publication of the Level 2 text in June 2020. The outcome indicates that Flow Traders should receive some capital relief given that the incoming IFR/IFD requirements should be more tailored to Flow Traders’ specific risk profile. Accordingly, capital requirements should be markedly lower once IFR/IFD comes into force in June 2021. It is envisaged that this capital relief will be partially offset by growth business activities
Management Board Comments
CEO Dennis Dijkstra stated:
“During the second quarter, we remained primarily focused on the health and wellbeing of our colleagues as well as ensuring the uninterrupted provision of liquidity to market participants. With our business continuity plan active, the vast majority of our employees were successfully and effectively working from home. Once again my colleagues have demonstrated considerable professionalism and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have commenced the gradual return of staff to our main office in Amsterdam, while split trading locations remain in place in all regions. We will monitor this situation carefully and are well prepared to manage any eventuality with our business continuity plan. The overall resilience and agility of the business in the first half of the year while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic was highly encouraging and will no doubt stand us in good stead for the coming months ahead. Despite the strong operational focus required so far in 2020, progress has also been made in driving forward our strategic plan in terms of expanding our global ETP footprint as well enhancing coverage of fixed income, currencies and crypto. We also maintained our strong cost discipline while implementing this growth strategy. Flow Traders’ conservative capital position, as well our strong balance sheet, has meant that we are able to pay a €4 per share dividend to shareholders.”
Chief Trading Officer Folkert Joling added:
“Markets began to normalise in the second quarter following the exceptional market circumstances experienced in the first quarter. Yet, volumes and volatility levels were elevated compared to the same period in 2019 and this translated in strong trading results across all desks and regions. Heightened market activity in commodity as well as high yield ETFs was also evident in the second quarter. The trading results reflect the investments we have made in the business, particularly in the US, fixed income and in spot metal trading. We have continued to connect to additional counterparties and this has contributed to the rise in our market share in the second quarter.”
Preliminary Financial Calendar
18 August 2020 2020 interim dividend ex-dividend date
19 August 2020 2020 interim dividend record date
21 August 2020 2020 interim dividend payment date
30 September 2020 Silent period starts ahead of Q320 trading update
22 October 2020 Release Q320 trading update (no analyst conference call)
Analyst Conference Call and Webcast
The H120 results analyst conference call will be held at 10:00 am CEST on Friday 14 August 2020. The presentation will also be accessible via www.flowtraders.com/investors, where the presentation can be downloaded and the conference call can be followed via a listen-only audio webcast. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company website for at least 90 days.
Contact Details
Flow Traders N.V.
Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +31 20 7996799
Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com
About Flow Traders
Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.
Important Legal Information
This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.
The information and materials contained in this press release are provided ‘as is’ and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates (“Flow Traders”) do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.
This press release may include forward-looking statements, which are based on Flow Traders’ current expectations and projections about future events, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “project”, “believe”, “could”, “hope”, “seek”, “plan”, “foresee”, “aim”, “objective”, “potential”, “goal” “strategy”, “target”, “continue” and similar expressions or their negatives are used to identify these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Flow Traders. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made. Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.
Financial objectives are internal objectives of Flow Traders to measure its operational performance and should not be read as indicating that Flow Traders is targeting such metrics for any particular fiscal year. Flow Traders’ ability to achieve these financial objectives is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Flow Traders’ control, and upon assumptions with respect to future business decisions that are subject to change. As a result, Flow Traders’ actual results may vary from these financial objectives, and those variations may be material.
Efficiencies are net, before tax and on a run-rate basis, i.e. taking into account the full-year impact of any measure to be undertaken before the end of the period mentioned. The expected operating efficiencies and cost savings were prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions, projections and estimates, many of which depend on factors that are beyond Flow Traders’ control. These assumptions, projections and estimates are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and actual results may differ, perhaps materially, from those projected. Flow Traders cannot provide any assurance that these assumptions are correct and that these projections and estimates will reflect Flow Traders’ actual results of operations.
By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this document.
Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Attachment
Flow Traders NV
Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: