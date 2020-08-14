New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beta-Glucan Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899142/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.Food and nutrition have stormed into the spotlight in the midst of the health and economic crisis. Despite the economic uncertainty & tightening of purse strings, opportunity for nutraceuticals is huge. In North America & Europe, 40% of consumers now take supplements more regularly than before the pandemic. Over 25% of consumers now take higher supplement doses, while another 20% have expanded their intake to other types of supplements. The industry is witnessing a growing interest in ingredients such as Vitamin C, Zinc, elderberry, beta-glucan, Manuka honey and PEA, backed by their nutritional properties. Foods that improve gut health such as probiotics are recommended to strengthen the immune system. Immune health products are aimed at promoting defensive mechanisms in the human body against any disorder.



These products are highly recommended for elderly people and women customers, who undergo more physical stress and mental strain. Popular products include probiotic drinks, fortified milks, yogurts, kefir, snacks, bars and juices. Popular ingredients comprise probiotics, prebiotics, lactoferrin, beta glucan, inulin, echinacea, astragalus, whey, vitamins, and minerals. The scenario is also driving various companies to launch products fortified with beta-glucan extracted from yeast, mushrooms or other sources to stimulate the immunity. Beta-Glucans is a dietary supplement for immune system that works by activating immune receptors such as T-cells, macrophages, neutrophils, monocytes, natural killer cells & dendritic cells. Several studies have indicated the positive role of yeast beta-glucan in supporting infections of the upper respiratory tract. Beta-glucan products are perceived to support the immunity of people across different age groups including children and older adults as well as athletes and individuals with lifestyle stress.



Beta-glucans are naturally found naturally in various foods such as baker’s yeast, cereal grains and shiitake mushrooms. On the other hand, not all types of beta-glucans support the immune system, and only a handful of these ingredients have been supported by scientific evidence. The human body takes beta-glucan through dedicated immune tissue present in the intestines. These tissues engulf beta-glucan and break it into smaller components that bind to neutrophils, representing the most abundant type of immune cells within the body. Neutrophils are known to move quickly for identifying and killing foreign challenges. These benefits are enabling yeast-derived beta-glucan to garner consumer attention. The increasing interest in effective functional ingredients along with the proactive approach taken by people to health is expected to transform the immunity arena and drive gains for immune boosters.





IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

