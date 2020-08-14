PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world that is increasingly becoming automated, Teresa Lodato, CPCC, believes that the key to relationship success is businesses lies in self-awareness. This notion prompted her to write her first book titled “Why Aren’t You Listening to Me?” (published by Balboa Press).

Through coaching self-awareness, improved communication and interpersonal skills, Lodato presents a guidebook for all stressed out leaders looking to achieve better results with less effort in their professional and personal lives. Here, she draws insight from her experiences as a conscious leadership and relationship coach to share a roadmap on how to get people listening, taking positive action and achieving extraordinary results.

The book presents the use of CHAT (Conscious Heart Awareness Technique), a technique created by the author herself to meet the growing need for leaders to leverage their innate gifts and strengthen performance and relationship. It highlights the importance of elevating one’s emotional intelligence, which involves establishing routines that nourish their body while decreasing stress, increasing their quality of life, connecting with their team and using the gifts they were born with to perform.

“By empowering your life through conscious awareness, you can elevate all your relationships creating fulfillment, balance and success,” the author explains. “Elevating your self-awareness is a surefire way to accomplish everything you need at work and in life, and leaves you feeling stronger and healthier in the process.”

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/806688-why-arent-you-listening-to-me to purchase a copy and know more about the book.

“Why Aren’t You Listening to Me?”

By Teresa Lodato, CPCC

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982242060

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982242077

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982242084

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Teresa Lodato, CPCC, is an conscious leadership and relationship coach, author and speaker. After over 20 years in the financial services industry, she shifted gears and returned to school to study psychology, and later became a certified professional coach. Since then, she has supported leaders and teams achieve greater results using cutting-edge techniques to lead with focus, heightened self-awareness and increased connection, especially in challenging times.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 pressreleases@balboapress.com