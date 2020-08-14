CHADDS FORD, Pa., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “After running for the U.S. Congress, I knew there had to be a way to redefine the common ground and dispel the myth that we are a divided nation. We are constantly told we are at odds with one another, and the reality is we are a diverse nation with many different ideas,” Elizabeth Moro states. She wanted to change this conversation “to explore the self-evident truths that bring people together so we can see our diversity as a strength in solving the issues we face as a nation and in the global community.” It is for this reason that she writes, “The Civil Graces Project: The Pursuit for Common Ground” (published by Balboa Press).

“This book is about focusing on uniting principles that uplift and bring us together to pursue the common ground and make a more perfect union. It is about raising awareness of the civil graces that connect all people and celebrate the wonders of humanity. Those principles are exhibited in our work together and are found in our historical roots: hospitality, freedom, courage, generosity, and inspiration, among many more.” At the end of this book, Moro left space so that readers can add their own. This is an ongoing project, and she hopes people will join her.

“I think we are tired of fighting with one another, and inside, we each know that there has to be a better way,” Moro points out. “This book is not a book full of answers, but rather an exploration of the questions that can possibly shift the narrative of ‘a country divided’ to a country with many gifts and opportunities to heal and redesign our future together respecting the ideas of each other and the diversity that is our strength.”

“The Civil Graces Project: The Pursuit for Common Ground” aims to remind readers that “there is a hidden wholeness that connects all of us and even science is starting to recognize this. Each of us has had moments that shaped our views of the world. Our stories and ideas are needed more than ever. When we open up to dialogue with one another to explore the questions, we can find new answers together and that can transform our world.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/806216-the-civil-graces-project

“The Civil Graces Project: The Pursuit for Common Ground”

By Elizabeth Moro

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 150 pages | ISBN 9781982250614

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 150 pages | ISBN 9781982250591

E-Book | 150 pages | ISBN 9781982250607

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

After running for the U.S. Congress, Elizabeth Moro knew there had to be a way to redefine the common ground and dispel the myth that “we are a divided nation.” She created an organization called Little Barn of Big Ideas to get the community to the table to dialogue and develop the big ideas that can help change the world. Her mission is to inspire, engage, and uplift the human spirit through her blog the Civil Graces Project. She and her husband, Vince, together have five children and own a small farm in Pennsylvania.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press 844-682-1282 pressreleases@balboapress.com