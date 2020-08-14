Press Release (First North: WPAY)
For immediate release 14th August 2020
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2020
ADAPTING OUR BUSINESS FOR A NEW REALITY IN A PANDEMIC PRESENT.
SECOND QUARTER 2020
JANUARY – JUNE 2020
|Apr-Jun 2020
|Apr-Jun 2019
|Jan-Jun 2020
|Jan-Jun 2019
|Jan-Dec 2019
|Net sales, kSEK
|10 245
|15 150
|24 678
|28 289
|58 639
|EBITDA, kSEK
|-1 557
|-4 760
|-5 827
|-8 246
|-20 823
|Operating profit/loss, kSEK
|-3 093
|-6 323
|-9 325
|-11 220
|-27 336
|Profit/loss for the period, kSEK
|-3 033
|-5 241
|-7 979
|-9 048
|-23 662
|Result per share, SEK
|-0,09
|-0,23
|-0,24
|-0,40
|-0,70
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER
NO SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 14 August 2020 at 08:40 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above.
