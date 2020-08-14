Press Release (First North: WPAY)     

For immediate release 14th August 2020


INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2020

ADAPTING OUR BUSINESS FOR A NEW REALITY IN A PANDEMIC PRESENT.

SECOND QUARTER 2020

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 10.2 (15.2), a decrease with MSEK 4.9 / -32 %
  • EBITDA was MSEK -1.6 (-4.8), an increase with MSEK 3.2
  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -3.1 (-6.3), an increase with MSEK 3.2
  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -3.0 (-5.2), an increase with MSEK 2.2
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.24)

JANUARY – JUNE 2020

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 24.7 (28.3), a decrease with MSEK 3.6 / -13 %
  • EBITDA was MSEK -5.8 (-8.2), an increase with MSEK 2.4
  • Operating profit/loss was MSEK -9.3 (-11.2), an increase with MSEK 1.9
  • Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -8.0 (-9.1), an increase with MSEK 1.1
  • Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.24 (-0.40)
  Apr-Jun 2020 Apr-Jun 2019 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Jun 2019 Jan-Dec 2019
Net sales, kSEK10 24515 15024 67828 28958 639
EBITDA, kSEK-1 557-4 760-5 827-8 246-20 823
Operating profit/loss, kSEK-3 093-6 323-9 325-11 220-27 336
Profit/loss for the period, kSEK-3 033-5 241-7 979-9 048-23 662
Result per share, SEK-0,09-0,23-0,24-0,40-0,70

 

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • Short-time work allowance implemented from 1 April
  • Pontus Bohlin new COO at Westpay
  • #tabetalt – Release of mobile payment solution to support restaurants suffering from Corona impact
  • Spring 2020 Product launch challenge the Fintech industry and take the payment user experience to new levels

NO SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

 

 

 

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

