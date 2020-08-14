Press Release (First North: WPAY)

For immediate release 14th August 2020



INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2020

ADAPTING OUR BUSINESS FOR A NEW REALITY IN A PANDEMIC PRESENT.

SECOND QUARTER 2020

Net sales totalled MSEK 10.2 (15.2), a decrease with MSEK 4.9 / -32 %

EBITDA was MSEK -1.6 (-4.8), an increase with MSEK 3.2

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -3.1 (-6.3), an increase with MSEK 3.2

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -3.0 (-5.2), an increase with MSEK 2.2

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.24)

JANUARY – JUNE 2020

Net sales totalled MSEK 24.7 (28.3), a decrease with MSEK 3.6 / -13 %

EBITDA was MSEK -5.8 (-8.2), an increase with MSEK 2.4

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -9.3 (-11.2), an increase with MSEK 1.9

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -8.0 (-9.1), an increase with MSEK 1.1

Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.24 (-0.40)

Apr-Jun 2020 Apr-Jun 2019 Jan-Jun 2020 Jan-Jun 2019 Jan-Dec 2019 Net sales, kSEK 10 245 15 150 24 678 28 289 58 639 EBITDA, kSEK -1 557 -4 760 -5 827 -8 246 -20 823 Operating profit/loss, kSEK -3 093 -6 323 -9 325 -11 220 -27 336 Profit/loss for the period, kSEK -3 033 -5 241 -7 979 -9 048 -23 662 Result per share, SEK -0,09 -0,23 -0,24 -0,40 -0,70

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Short-time work allowance implemented from 1 April

Pontus Bohlin new COO at Westpay

#tabetalt – Release of mobile payment solution to support restaurants suffering from Corona impact

Spring 2020 Product launch challenge the Fintech industry and take the payment user experience to new levels

NO SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 14 August 2020 at 08:40 CEST through the agency of the contact person set out above.

Attachments