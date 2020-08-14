To cover H+H International A/S’ (H+H) estimated obligations to grant H+H shares under the three pending share-based incentive programs vesting in March 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively, H+H intends to use treasury shares to meet its obligations.



To be able to cover H+H’s obligations as based on the current estimate, the Board of Directors has decided to make use of the authorization granted by the general meeting to the H+H to acquire treasury shares (see company announcement No. 391 of 2 April 2020). Accordingly, H+H will acquire approx. 30,000 H+H shares, equivalent to 0.17% of the company’s share capital, through a bank. The buyback is planned to take place during the current open trading window ending by the end of 8 September 2020. If necessary, due to occurrence of inside information prematurely closing the trading window or due to unavailability of shares for sale in accordance with the terms of the authorization granted by the general meeting, the buyback transactions will first be completed during the next open trading window(s).

H+H currently holds 67,946 treasury shares equivalent to 0.38% of the company’s share capital.

Kent Arentoft Michael T Andersen

Chairman of the Board of Directors CEO

CEO Michael T Andersen, CFO Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen or IR Manager Cristina Rønde Hefting on telephone +45 35 27 02 00





