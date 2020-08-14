Municipality Finance Plc
Half Year Report
14 August 2020 at 10.30 am (EET)
Municipality Finance Plc Half Year Report January–June 2020: The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for financing in municipalities
This release is a summary of Municipality Finance’s Half Year Report published on 14 August 2020. The complete Half Year Report with tables is attached to this release and available at www.munifin.fi.
In brief: MuniFin Group in the first half of 2020
Comparison figures deriving from the income statement and figures describing the change during the reporting period are based on figures reported for the corresponding period in 2019. Comparison figures deriving from the balance sheet and other cross-sectional items are based on the figures of 31 December 2019 unless otherwise stated.
President and CEO of MuniFin, Esa Kallio:
“For the MuniFin Group’s customers, the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has been very different than previous downturns. In municipalities, the pandemic increased expenditure and reduced income base. It first hit the large cities whose economic structure is particularly service-heavy and whose finances rely greatly on their own tax revenue.
In housing construction, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been more moderate than in municipal finances. Private construction is expected to slow down at least temporarily due to the pandemic, but the crisis may give further boost to state-subsidised housing production.
The pandemic has significantly increased the demand for MuniFin’s financing. The lending portfolio grew strongly – by almost 8 per cent – which was partly due to other credit institutions’ partial withdrawal from financing municipalities. MuniFin’s new lending increased by almost EUR 1.2 billion in January–June compared to the previous year’s figure. Our customers’ financing has been secured throughout the crisis.
Our funding has continued effectively and without interruptions throughout the pandemic. We issued three successful benchmark bonds during the reporting period. These issues were several times oversubscribed despite exceptionally challenging market conditions. Successful issues are a strong testimonial of our ability to ensure our customers’ access to funding also in difficult market conditions. The pandemic had only a minor effect on the Group’s profit. The net operating profit excluding unrealised fair value changes increased by 3.6% in the reporting period, and the capital position remained strong in relation to business operations.”
|Key figures (Group)
|30 Jun 2020
|30 Jun 2019
|31 Dec 2019
|Net operating profit excluding unrealised fair value changes (EUR million)
|93
|90
|186
|Net operating profit (EUR million)
|62
|34
|131
|Net interest income (EUR million)
|123
|117
|240
|New lending (EUR million)
|2,543
|1,386
|3,175
|Long-term customer finance (EUR million)
|26,743
|23,719
|24,798
|New funding acquisition (EUR million)
|5,504
|3,432
|7,385
|Balance sheet total (EUR million)
|41,288
|36,956
|38,934
|CET1 capital (EUR million)
|1,172
|1,076
|1,162
|Tier 1 capital (EUR million)
|1,519
|1,423
|1,510
|Total own funds (EUR million)
|1,519
|1,423
|1,510
|CET1 capital ratio, %
|87.8
|69.1
|83.1
|Tier 1 capital ratio, %
|113.8
|91.4
|107.9
|Total capital ratio, %
|113.8
|91.4
|107.9
|Leverage ratio, %
|3.8
|4.0
|4.0
|Return on equity (ROE), %
|6.2
|3.6
|6.8
|Cost-to-income ratio
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|Personnel
|167
|163
|167
Webcast for investors and other stakeholders
MuniFin’s results in January–June 2020 will be presented to investors and other stakeholders on a webcast held on 14 August 2020 at 2 pm EET. The webcast can be accessed at munifin.videosync.fi/half-year-report-2020. A recording of the event will be available on MuniFin’s website after the webcast.
MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland's largest credit institutions: the company's balance sheet totals approximately EUR 41 billion. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland.
MuniFin's mission is to build a better future in line with the principles of responsibility and in cooperation with its customers. MuniFin's customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.
MuniFin's customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is the most active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.
The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd.
Read more: www.munifin.fi
Attachment
Municipality Finance Plc
Helsinki, FINLAND
2020 Half Year Report MuniFin SECUREFILE URL | Copy the link below
Kuntarahoitus Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: