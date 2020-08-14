Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This market model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems market for the year 2020 and beyond.
Companies Mentioned
Irrigation pumps are the most commonly used form of endoscopy fluid management systems; these are used along with endoscopes during minimally invasive (MIS) procedures. An increase in MIS procedures in turn causes the wide usage of endoscopic instruments by surgeons which is another key driving factor for increasing endoscopy fluid management systems market.
A single unit of an endoscopy fluid management system consists of reusable and disposables tubing sets, suction irrigation pump, reusable and disposable jars, calibration kit and stand. Other accessories such as canister bags and remote control are purchased separately if required.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Key Inclusions of the market model are:
Currently marketed Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems and evolving competitive landscape.
Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights.
Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.
Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.
Reasons to Buy
The model will enable you to:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nh7a76
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: