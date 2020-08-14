New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05795607/?utm_source=GNW

3 mtpa in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.1 percent. Australia, Qatar, the US, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the key countries globally accounting for over 63 percent of the total liquefaction capacity of the world in 2019. Badak (Indonesia) and Sabine Pass II (the US) are the largest liquefaction terminals in the world with capacities of 22.5 mtpa each. These were commissioned in 1977 and 2016 respectively.



Scope

- Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally with start year up to 2024

- Provides capacity data by liquefaction terminals from 2014 to 2019, outlookup to 2024

- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally

- Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for acive, and new-build (planned and announced) liquefaction terminals till 2024

- Latest developments and contracts related to liquefaction terminals, wherever available



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

- Assess key liquefaction terminals data of your competitors

