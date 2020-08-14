Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global UAV payload and subsystems market is poised to grow by $34.96 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the advances in electronic warfare (EW) and miniaturization of integrated sensors. This study identifies the enhanced application profile encouraging procurement as one of the prime reasons driving the UAV payload and subsystems market growth during the next few years.



The UAV payload and subsystems market analysis include type segment and geographical landscape.



The UAV payload and subsystems market is segmented as below:



By Type

Cameras and sensors

Radars and communication

Weaponry

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UAV payload and subsystems market vendors that include:

AeroVironment Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Co.

Also, the UAV payload and subsystems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



