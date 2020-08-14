Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Middleware Market by Platform Type (Device, Application, and Connectivity Management), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMES), Vertical (Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global IoT Middleware Market is Projected to Grow from USD 10.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 25 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the Forecast Period.
Increasing focus on remote monitoring for the work from home from home initiatives are sewt to drive the IoT middleware market
The increase in adoption of cloud and evolution of high-speed network technologies will lead to a broader base of individuals interested in purchasing IoT devices. Growing need for centralized monitoring, is also expected to drive the market growth. However,absence of IoT standards and lack of interoperability is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the IoT middleware market size based on platform type, organization size, vertical, and region.
In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customers' behavior and is making a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities shutting down for an indefinite period; major sports and events being postponed; and work-from-home and social distancing policies in effect, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies to help them sail through these difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe. Analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and ensuring the privacy and security of data across networks.
Connectivity management: The fastest-growing segment of the IoT middleware market, by platform type
The IoT middleware market, based on platform type, covers device management, application management and connectivity management. The connectivity management platform provides a common platform to manage the entire network of an organization along with devices, and, at the same time, ensure the security of communications. These platforms analyze data transferred over a network and automatically routes it to avoid congestions that can result in crashing the network. Furthermore, this platform provides centralized monitoring, helping organizations to improve operational efficiency and manage various processes optimally.
Manufacturing: The largest growing vertical segment of the IoT middleware market
The manufacturing firms are moving toward Industry 4.0, wherein smart devices and automation would work together in an entirely new way. In Industry 4.0, robotics is connected remotely to computer systems equipped with ML and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms, which can learn and control robots with very little inputs. IoT is at the center of factory automation and Industry 4.0, and helps organizations streamline their business processes and optimize operations. IoT platforms enable connectivity between various layers and the application layer. IoT platforms help manufacturing companies to automate processes and manage supply chains.
APAC: The fastest-growing region in the IoT middleware market
The growing digitalization across the APAC region to deal with a massive amount of data would drive the adoption of IoT middleware platform in the region. APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. Many organizations, active in IoT, are from this region, such as Shenzhen, Samsung, and Hitachi. Certainly, the size of the potential market and local activity is attracting international organizations to focus on IoT initiatives in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the IoT Middleware Market
4.2 Market: Components and Top 3 Verticals
4.3 Market, by Country
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.3.4 Drivers
5.3.4.1 Increasing Focus on Remote Monitoring for the Work from Home Initiative
5.3.4.2 Growing need for Centralized Monitoring
5.3.4.3 Increasing Adoption of Cloud
5.3.4.4 Evolution of High-Speed Network Technologies
5.3.5 Restraints
5.3.5.1 Integration with Legacy Systems
5.3.5.2 Absence of Uniform IoT Standards and Lack of Interoperability
5.3.5.3 Concerns Over Data Security and Privacy
5.3.6 Opportunities
5.3.6.1 Increasing Shift Toward Outcome and Pull Economies
5.3.6.2 Rising Adoption of IoT in SMEs
5.3.6.3 Drones for the Enforcement of Compliance
5.3.6.4 Using IoT to Manage Patient Care
5.3.7 Challenges
5.3.7.1 Dearth of Skilled Workforce
5.3.7.2 Implementation and Security Challenges
5.3.7.3 Disruption in Logistics and Supply Chain
5.4 Adjacent Markets
5.5 Use Cases
5.5.1 Qivicon
5.5.2 Exelon
5.5.3 Centratech Systems
5.5.4 Haemonetics Corporation
5.5.5 Pima County
5.5.6 Homeexcept
5.5.7 Golden State Foods
5.5.8 Calstar
5.6 Regulatory Implications
5.6.1 International Organization for Standardization (Iso) Standards
5.6.2 Iso/Iec Jtc 1
5.6.2.1 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Swg 5
5.6.2.2 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 31
5.6.2.3 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Sc 27
5.6.2.4 Iso/Iec Jtc 1/Wg 7 Sensors
5.6.3 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Standards Association (Ieee-Sa)
5.6.4 European Committee for Standardization/International Standardization Organization (Cen/Iso)
5.6.5 European Committee for Standardization/ European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (Cen/Cenelec)
5.6.6 European Technical Standards Institute (Etsi)
5.6.7 International Telecommunication Union - Telecommunication Standardization Sector (Itu-T)
5.7 IoT Middleware Platform General Architecture
5.8 IoT Platform Functional Capabilities
5.8.1 Device Management
5.8.2 Integration
5.8.3 Data Management
5.8.4 Analytics
5.8.5 Application Enablement and Management
5.8.6 Security
6 IoT Middleware Market: COVID-19 Impact
7 IoT Middleware Market, by Platform Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Device Management
7.3 Application Management
7.4 Connectivity Management
8 IoT Middleware Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 IoT Middleware Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Manufacturing
9.3 Government and Defense
9.4 Automotive and Transportation
9.5 Energy and Utilities
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Retail
9.8 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.9 Others
10 IoT Middleware Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.1.1 Visionary Leaders
11.1.2 Innovators
11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2 Market Ranking for the Market, 2018
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 IBM
12.3 Microsoft
12.4 AWS
12.5 SAP
12.6 PTC
12.7 Cisco
12.8 Google
12.9 Hitachi
12.10 HPE
12.11 Bosch
12.12 Oracle
12.13 Salesforce
12.14 GE
12.15 Schneider Electric
12.16 Clearblade
12.17 Davra
12.18 Mulesoft
12.19 Axiros
12.20 Tibco Software
12.21 Siemens
12.22 Eurotech
12.23 Flutura
12.24 Litmus Automation
12.25 Ayla Networks
12.26 Aeris
12.27 Qio Technologies
12.28 Atos
12.29 Exosite
