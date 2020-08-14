New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Rubber-molded Components Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899114/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$21.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural Rubber (NR) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Automotive Rubber-molded Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Other Materials Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALP Group

Bohra Rubber Pvt. Ltd.

Continental AG

Cooper-Standard Automotive, Inc.

Dana Holding Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Hebei Shida Seal Group Co., Ltd.

Hutchinson SA

NOK Corporation

SKF Group

Steele Rubber Products

Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg AB







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899114/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Rubber-molded Components Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) (Material)

World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) (Material)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) (Material)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Natural Rubber (NR) (Material) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Natural Rubber (NR) (Material) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Natural Rubber (NR) (Material) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Materials (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Materials (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Seals (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Seals (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Seals (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Gaskets (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Gaskets (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Gaskets (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Weather-Strips (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Weather-Strips (Component) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Weather-Strips (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Hoses (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Hoses (Component) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Hoses (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Components (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 35: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material:

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in the

United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in the

United States by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 42: United States Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 44: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Canada:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Canadian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 53: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Demand Patterns

in Japan in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Automotive Rubber-molded

Components: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Automotive Rubber-molded

Components: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive

Rubber-molded Components Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 62: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Demand

Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Chinese Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 67: Chinese Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market by

Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Demand Potential

in Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 74: European Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 75: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Europe

: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: European Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 77: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027



Table 80: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: European Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Recent Past,

Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: French Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in France

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: French Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in France

by Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: French Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: German Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 92: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: German Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 101: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Demand

Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Italian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 106: Italian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

by Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 110: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Demand Patterns

in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Rubber-molded

Components: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Rubber-molded

Components: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 119: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Spain:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Spanish Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 122: Spanish Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Russia

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 128: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Russia

by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Russia

by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Demand Potential

in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 137: Rest of Europe Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Rest

of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 140: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle:

2020-2027



Table 143: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 146: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Recent Past,

Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Asia-Pacific by Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Australian Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 158: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 166: Indian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 167: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in India:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Shares in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Indian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Indian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Review by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 177: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 180: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 183: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded

Components Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 185: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Demand Patterns

in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded

Components Market Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Rubber-molded Components: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded

Components Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive

Rubber-molded Components: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Rubber-molded

Components Market Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 194: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 197: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Demand

Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Latin American Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:

2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market by Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 205: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Demand Potential

in Argentina in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 206: Argentinean Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 207: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 208: Argentinean Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 209: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle:

2020-2027



Table 212: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 214: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Recent Past,

Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Brazil

by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Brazil

by Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Automotive Rubber-molded Components

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 223: Mexican Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 224: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Rest

of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 233: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material:

2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Automotive Rubber-molded

Components Market Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Automotive Rubber-molded

Components Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 236: Automotive Rubber-molded Components Market in Rest



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899114/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001