The global custody services market is expected to decline from $66.1 billion in 2019 and to $64.27 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $80.96 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.00%.



North America was the largest region in the custody services market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Automation and standardization is a key factor driving the growth of the custody services market. The custody services industry is focusing on using technology to improve efficiency. The automation and standardization of core custody services and operations result in higher visibility, enhanced productivity due to operational efficiency, and cost reductions for customers, improve quality of service, and allow the custodian to react quickly to future needs. Due to the automation and standardization of custody services, in the coming years, the asset-centric model is expected to be augmented by a more data-centric, open platform method where the custodian will have access to a variety of available services. For instance, an automated reporting system provides daily reports of exceptions, securities available for loan, securities on loan, valuation of cash collateral, daily mark-to-market information, and margin calls. Therefore, such automation and standardization features are expected to drive the growth of the custody services market.



The increasing competition is a key factor hampering the growth of the custody services market. The market for custody services is highly competitive with numerous banks that provide custody services in addition to other banking services, on a global, regional, or local scale. The price competition, especially, is causing enormous pressure on the banks in the global market. Many custodians find it challenging to keep up with high volumes and offer competitive prices. Traditional players in securities services such as multinational custodians, local custodians and specialists in fund management are experiencing increasing competition from Central Securities Depositories (CSD), Central Counterparty Clearing Houses (CCP), and outsourced service providers. Fund services professionals are increasing competitiveness by considerably building new and aimed offers. Therefore, increasing competition from various areas is expected to hinder the growth of the custody services market.



Major players in the custody services market are Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, State Street Bank and Trust, BNP Paribas, Northern Trust Corporation, HSBC, Societe Generale Securities Services, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., and Caisse d'Epargne Investor Services.



Report Scope



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider custody services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The custody services market section of the report gives context. It compares the custody services market with other segments of the custody services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, custody services indicators comparison.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Custody Services Market Characteristics



3. Custody Services Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Custody Services Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Custody Services Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Custody Services Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Core custody services

Ancillary services

Core depository services

Other administrative services

5. Custody Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Custody Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Custody Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Bank of New York Mellon

Citigroup

JP Morgan Chase

State Street Bank and Trust

BNP Paribas

Northern Trust Corporation

HSBC

Societe Generale Securities Services

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Caisse d'epargne investor services

RBC Dexia Investor Services

Society Generale

Axis Bank Ltd.

DBS Bank Ltd.

Deutsche Bank AG

Edelweiss Custodial Services Ltd.

HDFC Bank Ltd.

Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Orbis Financial Corporation Ltd.

Standard Chartered Bank

State Bank of India

Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd.

SHRTLSBI-SG GLOBAL SECURITIES SERVICES Ltd.

Yes Bank Ltd.

