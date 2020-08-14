Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custody Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global custody services market is expected to decline from $66.1 billion in 2019 and to $64.27 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $80.96 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.00%.
North America was the largest region in the custody services market in 2019. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.
Automation and standardization is a key factor driving the growth of the custody services market. The custody services industry is focusing on using technology to improve efficiency. The automation and standardization of core custody services and operations result in higher visibility, enhanced productivity due to operational efficiency, and cost reductions for customers, improve quality of service, and allow the custodian to react quickly to future needs. Due to the automation and standardization of custody services, in the coming years, the asset-centric model is expected to be augmented by a more data-centric, open platform method where the custodian will have access to a variety of available services. For instance, an automated reporting system provides daily reports of exceptions, securities available for loan, securities on loan, valuation of cash collateral, daily mark-to-market information, and margin calls. Therefore, such automation and standardization features are expected to drive the growth of the custody services market.
The increasing competition is a key factor hampering the growth of the custody services market. The market for custody services is highly competitive with numerous banks that provide custody services in addition to other banking services, on a global, regional, or local scale. The price competition, especially, is causing enormous pressure on the banks in the global market. Many custodians find it challenging to keep up with high volumes and offer competitive prices. Traditional players in securities services such as multinational custodians, local custodians and specialists in fund management are experiencing increasing competition from Central Securities Depositories (CSD), Central Counterparty Clearing Houses (CCP), and outsourced service providers. Fund services professionals are increasing competitiveness by considerably building new and aimed offers. Therefore, increasing competition from various areas is expected to hinder the growth of the custody services market.
Major players in the custody services market are Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, State Street Bank and Trust, BNP Paribas, Northern Trust Corporation, HSBC, Societe Generale Securities Services, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., and Caisse d'Epargne Investor Services.
Report Scope
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider custody services market, and compares it with other markets.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Custody Services Market Characteristics
3. Custody Services Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Custody Services Historic Market, 2015-2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Custody Services Forecast Market, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Custody Services Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Custody Services Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5. Custody Services Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Custody Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Custody Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkn5aa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: