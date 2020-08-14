New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899103/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Exhaust Manifold, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Muffler segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Automotive Exhaust Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Catalytic Converter Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR



In the global Catalytic Converter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Benteler International AG

Bosal International

Eberspacher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Faurecia SA

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sango Co., Ltd.

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tenneco, Inc.

Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899103/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Exhaust Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Exhaust Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automotive Exhaust Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Exhaust Manifold (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Exhaust Manifold (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Exhaust Manifold (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Muffler (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Muffler (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Muffler (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Catalytic Converter (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Catalytic Converter (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Catalytic Converter (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Oxygen Sensor (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Oxygen Sensor (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Oxygen Sensor (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Exhaust Pipes (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Exhaust Pipes (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Exhaust Pipes (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Passenger Cars (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Passenger Cars (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Passenger Cars (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Commercial Vehicles (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Automotive Exhaust Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Automotive Exhaust Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Exhaust Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Japanese Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Automotive Exhaust Systems Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Automotive Exhaust Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Automotive Exhaust Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Automotive Exhaust Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Automotive Exhaust Systems in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Exhaust Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Exhaust Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Automotive Exhaust Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 95: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Automotive Exhaust Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Automotive Exhaust Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 118: Indian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 123: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Exhaust

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Systems

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Exhaust Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Systems

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Automotive Exhaust Systems Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Automotive Exhaust Systems

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 143: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Automotive Exhaust Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Automotive Exhaust Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Exhaust Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Automotive Exhaust Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Automotive Exhaust Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic

Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Automotive Exhaust Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Exhaust Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: Iranian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Shift in

Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 182: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Automotive Exhaust Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Exhaust Systems

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Exhaust Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 195: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Automotive Exhaust Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Exhaust Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Automotive Exhaust Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Automotive Exhaust Systems

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Automotive Exhaust Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Automotive Exhaust Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899103/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001