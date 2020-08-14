Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% globally during the forecast period.
Growing demand for single-use detergent packaging and increasing government policies & shift towards environmentally friendly materials are driving the market. On the flip side, higher costs of PVA films and limited applications are hindering the market growth.
The polyvinyl alcohol film market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the unit-dose packaging.
Asia-Pacific region represents the largest market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption from countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand for the Unit-Dose Packaging
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global polyvinyl alcohol films market is partially fragmented with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include WaterSol, NIPPON GOHSEI, KURARAY Co., Ltd, Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd., and JEVA PACKAGING Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Detergent Packaging
4.1.2 Government Policies and Shift Towards Environmentally Friendly Materials
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Higher Costs and Limited Applications
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Unit-Dose Packaging
5.1.1.1 Detergents
5.1.1.2 Agrochemical
5.1.1.3 Disinfectants
5.1.1.4 Others
5.1.2 Laundry Bags
5.1.3 Embroidery
5.1.4 Polarizing Panels
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AICELLO CORPORATION
6.4.2 Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd
6.4.3 Anhui Dingzheng Packing material Co. Ltd.
6.4.4 Guangzhou Plastic Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
6.4.5 JEVA PACKAGING Ltd.
6.4.6 Joyforce Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
6.4.7 KK NonWovens (India)
6.4.8 KURARAY Co. Ltd.
6.4.9 NIPPON GOHSEI
6.4.10 NOBLE INDUSTRIES
6.4.11 WaterSol
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand for Bio-degradable Products
7.2 Other Opportunities
