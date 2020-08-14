Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transcutaneous Monitors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transcutaneous monitors market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, technologically advanced transcutaneous monitors and rising prevalence of chronic disorders leading to the adoption of these devices for monitoring and measuring the transcutaneous oxygen (O2) and carbon dioxide (CO2).



As per World Health Organization (WHO), chronic respiratory diseases affect 1 billion people worldwide wherein most of the chronic disorder patients need to admit in the ICU where patient monitoring plays a vital role, thus leading to the adoption of transcutaneous monitors.



Moreover, technological innovation in the field of transcutaneous monitors is the key driving factor for the growth of the market. For example, an earlier conventional monitoring system was based on electrochemical techniques which had measurement drifts and skin burns, with the introduction of Novel transcutaneous sensor, OxiVenT Sensor by SenTec AG which has both optical tcPO2 and electrochemical tcPCO2 with reflectance pulse oximetry eliminates measurement drifts and thus leading to much more accuracy, the faster rate in terms of results. These technological advancements in transcutaneous monitors promotes high demand and propel the revenue growth of transcutaneous monitors market.



Key Market Trends



Hospitals Segment Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



Hospitals are expected to dominate the end-user segment of the transcutaneous monitors market which is majorly attributed to several services that are provided by the hospitals which include blood gas monitoring, wound healing, respiratory care, and sleep diagnostics.



Transcutaneous monitors provide a real-time view of patients' fluctuating oxygenation (tcpO2) and ventilation (tcpCO2) status, leading to decreasing the use of blood sampling and continuous information about the patient's respiratory status allows intervene the results immediately, thus promotes the segment growth. Moreover, improving infrastructure and increasing health care expenditure in hospitals is also expected to propel the growth of the market.



Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a condition that is acquired due to the combination of indications such as Emphysema and Chronic Bronchitis. COPD diagnosis and monitoring majorly conducted in hospitals where transcutaneous monitors are used.



North America Expected to Hold a Significant Share



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global Transcutaneous Monitors market. This can be attributed to the rising number of respiratory disorders leading to increasing demand for non-invasive monitoring, a growing number of hospitals, increasing healthcare expenditure and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. As per Commonwealth Fund, United States has the highest chronic burdens, wherein most of the patient are diagnosed by two or more chronic conditions such as asthma, heart diseases thus propelling the demand of Transcutaneous monitors in North America. Adding to that in 2017 per capita Medicare spending for 1 chronic condition was USD 2032 and for more than 2 chronic conditions it was USD 5096, thus boosting the revenue growth of the market in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The Transcutaneous Monitors Market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently in the market are Sentec AG, Radiometer, HUMARES GmbH, Primed AB and Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Transcutaneous Monitors

4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application Type

5.1.1 Wound Healing

5.1.2 Blood Gas Monitoring

5.1.3 Respiratory Care

5.1.4 Sleep Diagnostics

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical centers

5.2.3 Speciality Clinics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sentec AG

6.1.2 Radiometer

6.1.3 HUMARES GmbH

6.1.4 Primed AB

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



