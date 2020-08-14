To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

 Executive Board
14 August 2020



Company Announcement number 61/2020

Opening of new floating-rate bond


Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3®.

The new SDRO will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rateTypeSeriesCurrencyInterest rate floorInitial couponAmorti-sationConventionMaturity
NIBOR 3MSDRO16GNOK0.00%0.50%BulletActual/
360		01-10-2023


The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.



The Executive Board

                                                 
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment