14 August 2020







Company Announcement number 61/2020

Opening of new floating-rate bond





Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3®.

The new SDRO will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rate Type Series Currency Interest rate floor Initial coupon Amorti-sation Convention Maturity NIBOR 3M SDRO 16G NOK 0.00% 0.50% Bullet Actual/

360 01-10-2023





The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.









Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

