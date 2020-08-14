|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
14 August 2020
Company Announcement number 61/2020
Opening of new floating-rate bond
Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3®.
The new SDRO will be opened with the below characteristics:
|Reference rate
|Type
|Series
|Currency
|Interest rate floor
|Initial coupon
|Amorti-sation
|Convention
|Maturity
|NIBOR 3M
|SDRO
|16G
|NOK
|0.00%
|0.50%
|Bullet
|Actual/
360
|01-10-2023
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachment
Realkredit Danmark A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
Nr. 61_Aabning af ny NIBOR aug 2020_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Realkredit Danmark A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: