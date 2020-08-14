Dublin, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing cases of head injury and increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders have been key factors that have helped this market grow. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding head injuries and technological advancements have also propelled the growth of this market.



However, lack of trained professionals for equipment operation and handling and high procedural cost involving intracranial pressure devices have been restraining the market growth.



Applications of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring in Traumatic Brain Injuries is Expected to Increase During the Forecast Period



Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is an injury to the brain caused by a blow or jolt to the head from blunt or penetrating trauma. According to American Speach-Language-Hearing Association, worldwide, there were approximately 27 million new cases of TBI in 2016, with an age-adjusted incidence rate of 369 per 100,000. This represented an overall increase of 3.6% from 1990.



Studies, like Rnning P et al, published in Journal of Neurosurgery 2018, have associated the use of an intracranial pressure monitor with improved survival in patients with severe head injury. Slso, motor vehicle crashes are the most common cause of traumatic brain injury (TBI)-related emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths. Hence, as the number of patients with traumatic brain injuries increase, the demand for intracranial pressure monitoring is expected to increase.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



North American countries like the United States (US) and Canada have a developed and well-structured health care system. These systems also encourage research and development. These policies encourage global players to enter the US and Canada. As a result, these countries enjoy presence of many global market players. Hence, as high and increasing demand it met by the presence of global players in the US, the market is further expected to increase.



Competitive Landscape



Majority of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring systems and devices are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Cases of Head and Brain Injury

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders

4.2.3 Increasing Awareness and Technological Advancements in Intracranial Pressure Monitoring

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Trained Professionals for Handling Equipment

4.3.2 High Procedural Cost of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technique

5.1.1 Invasive

5.1.1.1 External Ventricular Drainage (EVD)

5.1.1.2 Microtransducer ICP Monitoring

5.1.2 Noninvasive

5.1.2.1 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography market

5.1.2.2 Tympanic Membrane Displacement

5.1.2.3 Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter

5.1.2.4 MRI/CT

5.1.2.5 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Traumatic Brain Injury

5.2.2 Intracerebral Hemorrhage

5.2.3 Meningitis

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Codman & Shurtleff Inc.

6.1.3 RAUMEDIC AG

6.1.4 Sophysa Ltd.

6.1.5 Orsan Medical Technologies

6.1.6 Integra LifeSciences Corporation

6.1.7 Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.8 Natus Medical Incorporated



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



