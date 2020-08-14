New York, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unidirectional Tapes Market by Fiber Type, Resin, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442752/?utm_source=GNW

They provide superior properties, such as high tensile strength, high abrasion resistance, wear resistance, high modulus, high strength, high stiffness, low density, chemical resistance, and low creep.



The thermoplastic resin segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall UD tapes market during the forecast period.

The thermoplastic resin segment accounted for the largest share of the overall UD tapes market in 2019.These tapes are used in a large number of industries, including aerospace & defense and sporting goods.



They are widely used in the aerospace & defense industry due to their toughness, high strength, moisture absorption resistance, high-performance properties, and ability to survive under high temperature conditions.



The UD tapes market in the aerospace & defense end-use industry is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The aerospace industry accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the UD tapes market in 2019.This is due to the high demand for carbon fiber composites in commercial passenger aircraft.



UD tapes have higher strength-to-weight capability than other traditional aerospace materials.High strength, high stiffness, and high abrasion resistance are achieved with the use of UD tapes in aircraft.



These tapes are used in both primary and secondary structures in aircraft. It is mainly used in wing spars, wing skins, fuselage skin, access panels, rib stiffeners, brackets, conduit, and flooring.



North America UD tapes market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America UD tapes market is segmented into US, and Canada.The US has been the driving force behind the rapid development of the market in North America as well as worldwide.



The North American market is driven by the high economic growth rates and heavy investments across various industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and sports & leisure. UD tapes are used for selective reinforcement and wrapping applications.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in UD tapes market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, D Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Europe – 42%, North America – 24%, APAC – 21%, South America- 6%, and the Middle East & Africa – 7%



The key companies profiled in this report are the Evonik (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), SGL Group (Germany), and Teijin Ltd. (Japan).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the UD tapes market based on fiber, resin type, end-use industry, and region.Fiber is divided into glass fiber and carbon fiber.



With respect to resin type, the UD tapes market has been segmented into thermoplastic and thermoset.Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, sports & leisure and others.



Based on the region, the market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442752/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001