VPN aficionados at Instructify.com have compiled a list of the best VPNs for Fire Stick for 2020: ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and CyberGhost VPN.

ExpressVPN, NordVPN, CyberGhost VPN—which VPN is the best for Fire Stick in 2020? Experts at Instructify have made a comparison of these services, listing down their pros and cons to help TV and movie buffs get the most out of their streaming media player.

In their review of the best VPN for Fire Stick, the Instructify team looked into each VPN’s connection speed, security, and features. There’s also a comparison chart that puts their key details side-by-side, such as their number of servers and locations and maximum simultaneous connections.

According to Instructify, ExpressVPN provides fast and reliable connections and a feature-packed app for the Fire Stick:

“ExpressVPN has plenty of servers and locations to choose from, providing impressive speeds on short distances. You can expect the connection to be only slightly slower than your usual. On top of that, it also performs well on long-distance connections. On its official app for the Fire TV Stick, you won’t even have to second-guess which location will give you the fastest speed. It will suggest one to you on its own.”

Instructify also recommends NordVPN as a strong runner-up because of its reliable security:

“Notably, NordVPN stands out from the pack, thanks to its Double VPN feature. Put simply, your connection will be encrypted twice by going through two different VPN servers instead of the usual one. That way there’s an extra layer of security.”

In addition, Instructify suggests CyberGhost VPN as well, as it’s easy to use and affordable without compromising quality:

“CyberGhost VPN is living proof you don’t have to spend a ton to get decent VPN services. Even though it’s the cheapest here, it doesn’t skimp on speed and reliability. It even takes it up a notch with a 45-day money-back guarantee. In comparison, NordVPN and ExpressVPN offer a guarantee of 30 days, which is par for the course.”

The full review of the best VPN for Fire Stick is available at Instructify.com.

