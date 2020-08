Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 18 August at 15:00. Two non-inflation-linked series, LBANK CB 23 and LBANK CB 25 will be offered for sale.

Expected settlement date is 25 August 2020.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.