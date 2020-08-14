NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameAnnette Court
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary Shares

 

 

GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 29 June 2019
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 27.45935
d)Aggregated information

 
  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2020-08- 13
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)